Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and the speaker of the House of Representatives, both Democrats, say passing legislation aimed at stemming global warming is their priority when lawmakers return to the Capitol next month. But the leader of the minority Republicans in the House said she opposes such moves, saying it only guarantees that prices for individual Oregonians will go up. Their comments at an Associated Press forum in the Oregon State Capitol on Friday foreshadowed a fight over the same issue that in the 2019 legislative session triggered a walkout by Republican senators.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal appeals court has dismissed a lawsuit by 21 young people who claimed the U.S. government’s climate policy harms them and jeopardizes their future. An Oregon-based youth advocacy group named Our Children’s Trust filed a lawsuit in 2015 on behalf of the youths, seeking an injunction ordering the government to implement a plan to phase out fossil fuel emissions and draw down atmospheric carbon dioxide emission. In an opinion issued Friday, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco said the plaintiffs make a compelling case but the issues they raised should be decided by other branches of the federal government. The group said the case is “far from over.”

SEATTLE (AP) — Hundreds of people without power for as long as a week were slowly seeing their lights come back on after storms that brought feet of heavy snow to Western Washington, while thousands in Southern Oregon lost power in a snowstorm Thursday. Puget Sound Energy estimates that power to hundreds in the Washington mountain towns of Gold Bar and Skykomish could finally be back Friday. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and others sent supplies to the area by convoy earlier this week while the state highway remained closed. In southern Oregon, over 9,000 customers remained without power Friday after a Thursday storm. Winter weather and multiple crashes caused the Idaho Transportation Department to temporarily close roads Friday.

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Heavy snowfall in southwest Oregon has knocked out power to thousands of customers and Pacific Power says it could be several days until service is fully restored. As of Friday morning, more than 10,600 customers were in the dark in Josephine County in the Grants Pass and Cave Junction area. That was down from about 18,000 customers on Thursday and crews were working to remove downed trees that had cut lines. Pacific Power spokesman Tom Gaunt told the Daily Courier that residents should make plans to stay warm and safe because the power might be out until Sunday in some cases.