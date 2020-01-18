Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Washington Rep. Matt Shea spoke to hundreds of supporters on the Capitol steps Friday decrying the findings of report that says he participated in domestic terrorism against the United States. Shea, who was speaking to about 500 people gathered for an annual gun-rights rally, said the findings and allegations are false and slammed the investigation as a “Marxist smear campaign.” House Republicans suspended Shea from their caucus after the report’s release and removed him from his committee assignments. Shea has dismissed repeated calls for his resignation and said he plans to run for re-election this year.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal appeals court has dismissed a lawsuit by 21 young people who claimed the U.S. government’s climate policy harms them and jeopardizes their future. An Oregon-based youth advocacy group named Our Children’s Trust filed a lawsuit in 2015 on behalf of the youths, seeking an injunction ordering the government to implement a plan to phase out fossil fuel emissions and draw down atmospheric carbon dioxide emission. In an opinion issued Friday, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco said the plaintiffs make a compelling case but the issues they raised should be decided by other branches of the federal government. The group said the case is “far from over.”

NEWHALEM, Wash. (AP) — The National Park Service is investigating the desecration of an archaeological site in the North Cascades National Park Service Complex, and the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe is hoping to bring those responsible to justice. The Skagit Valley Herald reports over the summer, evidence of digging was found at the Newhalem Rock Shelter camp used by the ancestors of the tribe. The tribe’s Natural Resources Director Scott Schuyler says somebody tried to dig up a cultural site, look for and he assumes remove or steal any artifact that was found. The tribe is working with the Park Service on the investigation and offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to those responsible.

SEATTLE (AP) — Hundreds of people without power for as long as a week were slowly seeing their lights come back on after storms that brought feet of heavy snow to Western Washington, while thousands in Southern Oregon lost power in a snowstorm Thursday. Puget Sound Energy estimates that power to hundreds in the Washington mountain towns of Gold Bar and Skykomish could finally be back Friday. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and others sent supplies to the area by convoy earlier this week while the state highway remained closed. In southern Oregon, over 9,000 customers remained without power Friday after a Thursday storm. Winter weather and multiple crashes caused the Idaho Transportation Department to temporarily close roads Friday.