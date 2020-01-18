Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 35 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. added 29 and the Dallas Mavericks beat Portland 120-112 to avoid getting swept at home by the Trail Blazers. Doncic had eight rebounds and seven assists in the 20-year-old’s first chance to tie Jason Kidd’s career club record of 21 triple-doubles. Doncic has an NBA-best 12 this season. The Slovenian sensation drained a career-high eight 3-pointers. Damian Lillard scored 34 points for the Blazers. Portland lost guard CJ McCollum to a sprained left ankle in the first half. Hassan Whiteside had 21 points and 18 rebounds.

SEATTLE (AP) — Ja’Tavia Tapley scored 15 points, 10 players scored and No. 18 Arizona State defeated Washington 67-50. Jamie Ruden added 10 points for the Sun Devils, who won a fourth-straight game. Reili Richardson added nine points and Robbi Rayn eight with four assists. Amber Melgoza led Washington with 13 points and four assists while Mai-Loni Henson scored 12 with eight rebounds and Haley Van Dyke scored 10 points,

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Destiny Slocum had 15 points and 11 assists and No. 8 Oregon State rebounded from its first loss of the season with an 81-44 victory over California. Patricia Morris gave Oregon State a lift off the bench with a career-high 13 points. Jaelyn Brown had a game-high 23 points for the Bears, who have lost five games in a row.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Joel Ayayi scored 19 points and Filip Petrusev and Admon Gilder each scored 18 as top-ranked Gonzaga pounded Santa Clara 104-54 for its 33rd straight home win, the longest streak in the nation. Corey Kispert added 16 points for Gonzaga Josip Vrankic scored 12 points and Trey Wertz 11 for cold-shooting Santa Clara, which is off to its best start in decades.