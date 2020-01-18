Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON LEGISLATURE

Democrats: Oregon climate bill is priority. GOP resists

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and the speaker of the House of Representatives, both Democrats, say passing legislation aimed at stemming global warming is their priority when lawmakers return to the Capitol next month. But the leader of the minority Republicans in the House said she opposes such moves, saying it only guarantees that prices for individual Oregonians will go up. Their comments at an Associated Press forum in the Oregon State Capitol on Friday foreshadowed a fight over the same issue that in the 2019 legislative session triggered a walkout by Republican senators. gases 45% below 1990 levels by 2035.

AP-US-KIDS-SUE-CLIMATE-CHANGE

US court dismisses suit by youths over climate change

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal appeals court has dismissed a lawsuit by 21 young people who claimed the U.S. government’s climate policy harms them and jeopardizes their future. An Oregon-based youth advocacy group named Our Children’s Trust filed a lawsuit in 2015 on behalf of the youths, seeking an injunction ordering the government to implement a plan to phase out fossil fuel emissions and draw down atmospheric carbon dioxide emission. In an opinion issued Friday, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco said the plaintiffs make a compelling case but the issues they raised should be decided by other branches of the federal government. The group said the case is “far from over.”

NORTHWEST STORM

Power still out, no school for some as storms continue

SEATTLE (AP) — Hundreds of people without power for as long as a week were slowly seeing their lights come back on after storms that brought feet of heavy snow to Western Washington, while thousands in Southern Oregon lost power in a snowstorm Thursday. Puget Sound Energy estimates that power to hundreds in the Washington mountain towns of Gold Bar and Skykomish could finally be back Friday. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and others sent supplies to the area by convoy earlier this week while the state highway remained closed. In southern Oregon, over 9,000 customers remained without power Friday after a Thursday storm. Winter weather and multiple crashes caused the Idaho Transportation Department to temporarily close roads Friday.

SOUTHERN OREGON-POWER OUTAGES

Storm knocks out power to thousands in southern Oregon

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Heavy snowfall in southwest Oregon has knocked out power to thousands of customers and Pacific Power says it could be several days until service is fully restored. As of Friday morning, more than 10,600 customers were in the dark in Josephine County in the Grants Pass and Cave Junction area. That was down from about 18,000 customers on Thursday and crews were working to remove downed trees that had cut lines. Pacific Power spokesman Tom Gaunt told the Daily Courier that residents should make plans to stay warm and safe because the power might be out until Sunday in some cases.

AIRPORT PASSENGER-VIDEO GAME

Passenger takes over airport monitor for video game

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A passenger waiting for a flight at an Oregon airport needed a bit more screen space for his video game so he plugged his Playstation 4 into a computer screen that had displayed a map of the airport. Portland International Airport staff asked him to stop gaming on the public map display. He asked if he could finish his game. They said no, and the situation resolved peacefully. No word on whether or not the passenger made it to the next level.

OREGON-OUTDOOR RECREATION

Panel proposes ways to improve Oregon’s outdoor recreation

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A panel commissioned by Gov. Kate Brown aiming to improve recreation in Oregon’s outdoors suggests creating an Oregon Outdoors Pass and getting more diversity in wild spaces. The 33-person Governor’s Task Force on the Outdoors released a draft report Thursday. The Statesman Journal reports the goal is to recommend to Gov. Kate Brown policies, legislation and initiatives that would boost Oregon’s recreation economy, improve resources, and boost outdoor participation, especially among youth and underserved communities.

FATAL FIRE-KLAMATH FALLS

Woman dies, firefighter hurt in Klamath Falls house fire

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a woman died in a house fire in Klamath Falls. Klamath County Fire District 1 officials say the blaze was reported early Thursday by people passing by. Authorities say the people tried to get inside but were unsuccessful because of the extent of the flames. KTVL-TV reports authorities found the body of 73-year-old Madeline Murray in the living room. Authorities say a firefighter was injured, treated at a hospital and released. The fire department estimated about $80,000 worth of damage to the home and ruled it accidental.

CLEAN ENERGY BALLOT MEASURES

Oregon judge orders clean energy ballot measures to proceed

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A county judge in Oregon has ordered the secretary of state to process two clean energy ballot initiatives that environmentalists want to bring before voters in November, after the state official had rejected them. Secretary of State Bev Clarno, a Republican, had earlier said the ballot initiatives violated a state requirement that legislative measures stick to one subject. But a Marion County judge said she was wrong. Backers of the initiatives said they will move full steam ahead with gathering signatures for the proposed measures after they undergo a required step with the attorney general.