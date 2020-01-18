Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

GUN RALLY-SHEA

Washington Rep. Matt Shea decries finding of investigation

Washington Rep. Matt Shea spoke to hundreds of supporters on the Capitol steps Friday decrying the findings of report that says he participated in domestic terrorism against the United States. Shea, who was speaking to about 500 people gathered for an annual gun-rights rally, said the findings and allegations are false and slammed the investigation as a “Marxist smear campaign.” House Republicans suspended Shea from their caucus after the report’s release and removed him from his committee assignments. Shea has dismissed repeated calls for his resignation and said he plans to run for re-election this year.

AP-US-KIDS-SUE-CLIMATE-CHANGE

US court dismisses suit by youths over climate change

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal appeals court has dismissed a lawsuit by 21 young people who claimed the U.S. government’s climate policy harms them and jeopardizes their future. An Oregon-based youth advocacy group named Our Children’s Trust filed a lawsuit in 2015 on behalf of the youths, seeking an injunction ordering the government to implement a plan to phase out fossil fuel emissions and draw down atmospheric carbon dioxide emission. In an opinion issued Friday, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco said the plaintiffs make a compelling case but the issues they raised should be decided by other branches of the federal government. The group said the case is “far from over.”

NATIONAL PARK DESCECRATION

National Park Service, Tribe investigating site desecration

NEWHALEM, Wash. (AP) — The National Park Service is investigating the desecration of an archaeological site in the North Cascades National Park Service Complex, and the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe is hoping to bring those responsible to justice. The Skagit Valley Herald reports over the summer, evidence of digging was found at the Newhalem Rock Shelter camp used by the ancestors of the tribe. The tribe’s Natural Resources Director Scott Schuyler says somebody tried to dig up a cultural site, look for and he assumes remove or steal any artifact that was found. The tribe is working with the Park Service on the investigation and offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to those responsible.

NORTHWEST STORM

Power still out, no school for some as storms continue

SEATTLE (AP) — Hundreds of people without power for as long as a week were slowly seeing their lights come back on after storms that brought feet of heavy snow to Western Washington, while thousands in Southern Oregon lost power in a snowstorm Thursday. Puget Sound Energy estimates that power to hundreds in the Washington mountain towns of Gold Bar and Skykomish could finally be back Friday. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and others sent supplies to the area by convoy earlier this week while the state highway remained closed. In southern Oregon, over 9,000 customers remained without power Friday after a Thursday storm. Winter weather and multiple crashes caused the Idaho Transportation Department to temporarily close roads Friday.

SIDEWALK FATAL-VEGAS

Washington state man killed by vehicle on Las Vegas sidewalk

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas identified a 53-year-old Washington state man struck and killed by a vehicle while walking on a sidewalk not far from McCarran International Airport. The Clark County coroner said Friday that Daniel Arredondo Garcia of Yakima, Washington, died about 11:30 a.m. Thursday and his death was ruled an accident. Las Vegas police say Garcia was struck by a 2016 Kia Sportage driven by a 38-year-old Las Vegas woman who was questioned and did not appear to have been impaired. Police say they’re investigating why the vehicle left the road.

ELECTION 2020-PROTESTS

Anti-Trump protests have shrunk. What’s it mean for 2020?

CHICAGO (AP) — The anti-President Donald Trump protests have gotten smaller three years after he took office. But as people gather again Saturday in Washington and across the U.S., activists say the smaller numbers shouldn’t be mistaken for a lack of motivation to vote Trump out in November. They say the anti-Trump movement of 2020 is more organized and focused on action. But the movement that sprung up to oppose Trump’s presidency also is more splintered than it was when pink-hatted protesters flooded Washington and other cities the day after his inauguration.

SEATTLE OFFICER FIRED

Seattle police officer fired over profane social media posts

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle police officer has been fired following an internal investigation that found he violated the department’s social media policy by posting profane and politically charged comments on Instagram. The Seattle Times reports the posts including rants against “illegal immigration” and a post that “appeared to endorse violence” against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and President Barack Obama. The officer was terminated after admitting that his statements on Instagram “negatively impacted the Department’s ability to serve the public, as well as that the postings were unprofessional,” according to a case summary posted this week on the Office of Police Accountability website.

AP-US-NORTHWEST-STORM

Storms cut power in Washington state mountain towns for days

SKYKOMISH, Wash. (AP) — Rural mountain communities outside Seattle where unusually intense winter storms knocked out power for days have seen some relief. Convoys were able to bring in food and other supplies after crews cleared power lines and trees that had fallen across a highway leading to the small towns. A series of winter storms dumped several feet of unusual snow on parts of western Washington state. Authorities had warned it could be several days before power is fully restored for hundreds of people in the area. But late Thursday afternoon, authorities estimated power would be restored on Friday afternoon. As the storms moved south Thursday, heavy rain and strong winds battered parts of Southern Oregon and Northern California.

AP-US-BOEING-PLANE

Boeing is working on a new software issue on the 737 Max

Boeing has found a new software problem on its grounded 737 Max jetliner. The aircraft maker says it is making the necessary changes and working with the Federal Aviation Administration. It’s up to the FAA to decide when the plane is safe and can resume flying. The latest problem has to do with monitors that verify key systems on the plane are working. According to a person familiar with the situation, during a recent test, one of the monitors didn’t start up when it was supposed to. The Max has been grounded since two crashes killed 346 people.

AP-SUPREME COURT JUSTICE RETIREMENT

Washington Supreme Court Justice Charles Wiggins to retire

Olympia, Wash. (AP) — Washington Supreme Court Justice Charles Wiggins announced Thursday he will retire at the end of March. Wiggins was first elected to the court in 2010. He is 72. In a letter to Gov. Jay Inslee, Wiggins wrote that it had been “a tremendous honor” to serve on the court but that he wanted to spend more time with his wife, Nancy, and their family. Inslee, a Democrat, will appoint a new justice who must run in the November election, and then again in 2022, when Wiggins’ term would have ended. The other members of the court are: Chief Justice Debra Stephens, Justices Barbara Madsen, Charles Johnson, Susan Owens, Steven Gonzalez, Sheryl Gordon McCloud, and Mary Yu.