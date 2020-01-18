Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Butte County 50, Oakley 21
Eagle 47, Capital 30
Grangeville 55, St. Maries 19
Mountain View 48, Timberline 46
Murtaugh 43, Shoshone 15
Parma 69, Fruitland 52
Post Falls 58, Lewis and Clark, Wash. 54
Timberlake 66, Priest River 11
Weiser 61, Homedale 27
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Boise 53, Mountain View 52
Borah 60, Capital 45
Carey 67, Hansen 38
Fruitland 48, Buhl 36
Mackay 78, Sho-Ban 39
N. Fremont 47, Lost Rivers 40
Post Falls 66, Lewis and Clark, Wash. 47
Rocky Mountain 77, Meridian 52
Salmon River 43, Horseshoe Bend 40
St. Maries 48, Grangeville 29
Twin Falls 48, Idaho Falls 42
Comments