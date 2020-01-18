Skip to Content
Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Butte County 50, Oakley 21

Eagle 47, Capital 30

Grangeville 55, St. Maries 19

Mountain View 48, Timberline 46

Murtaugh 43, Shoshone 15

Parma 69, Fruitland 52

Post Falls 58, Lewis and Clark, Wash. 54

Timberlake 66, Priest River 11

Weiser 61, Homedale 27

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Boise 53, Mountain View 52

Borah 60, Capital 45

Carey 67, Hansen 38

Fruitland 48, Buhl 36

Mackay 78, Sho-Ban 39

N. Fremont 47, Lost Rivers 40

Post Falls 66, Lewis and Clark, Wash. 47

Rocky Mountain 77, Meridian 52

Salmon River 43, Horseshoe Bend 40

St. Maries 48, Grangeville 29

Twin Falls 48, Idaho Falls 42

The Associated Press

