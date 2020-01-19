Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A report has found marijuana sales in Oregon along the Idaho state line are 420% the statewide average. The Oregon Office of Economic Analysis released the report Friday saying Idaho residents are purchasing cannabis in Oregon because recreational marijuana is illegal in Idaho. Idaho borders three states that have legalized recreational marijuana sales: Oregon, Washington and Nevada. Advocates for legalizing medical marijuana in Idaho have started collecting signatures to get an initiative on the general election ballot. The number 420 is a colloquial term referencing marijuana or cannabis consumption.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park officials say a 55-year-old Indiana man had to be rescued after he rappelled into the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone River and then could not climb back up. A park ranger tells the Billings Gazette that the man, Dave Christensen, was uninjured in the Jan. 6 incident. He was cited for disorderly conduct and for going off-trail in a closed area. Officials say Christensen dropped his backpack and left his 360-foot rope to retrieve it in the canyon, which reaches depths of 1,200 feet in places. Officials say he could not climb back up again and the rescue took four hours.

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors have found that the Idaho police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old in Coeur d’Alene were not in violation. The Spokesman-Review reported Friday that the Kootenai County Prosecuting Attorney Barry McHugh determined the officers were justified in the fatal shooting of Fares J. Al-Samno in September. Authorities say multiple officers responded Sept. 4 to reports of a man holding a knife and acting aggressively. Authorities say he charged at officers with a knife and they shot him after attempts to subdue him using less-lethal methods failed.

SKYKOMISH, Wash. (AP) — Power has been restored to hundreds of people in the Washington mountain towns of Gold Bar and Skykomish after storms and heavy snow caused a week-long outage. Bellevue television station KIRO reported Puget Sound Energy utility crews were able to restore the power to the area Friday night. Meanwhile, roughly 6,000 Pacific Power customers around Grants Pass, Oregon remained without power on Saturday morning in the wake of Thursday’s snowstorm. Winter storm warnings remain in effect for much of Washington state on Saturday, with more than a foot of snow expected in the Cascades.