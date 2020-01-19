Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A report has found marijuana sales in Oregon along the Idaho state line are 420% the statewide average. The Oregon Office of Economic Analysis released the report Friday saying Idaho residents are purchasing cannabis in Oregon because recreational marijuana is illegal in Idaho. Idaho borders three states that have legalized recreational marijuana sales: Oregon, Washington and Nevada. Advocates for legalizing medical marijuana in Idaho have started collecting signatures to get an initiative on the general election ballot. The number 420 is a colloquial term referencing marijuana or cannabis consumption.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A father is suing Redmond police because he says they used excessive force when they used a Taser stun gun on his 14-year-old son nearly two years ago. The Oregonian reports Michael Francisco filed the civil rights lawsuit Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Eugene, contending the teen posed no threat when the two Redmond officers placed the stun gun against the boy’s torso and shocked him multiple times. Francisco is asking for $250,000 for the teen’s pain and emotional anguish, and attorneys fees and costs. A Redmond Police department spokeswoman says the department’s internal affairs division reviewed the case and found the officers’ use of force was justified.

SKYKOMISH, Wash. (AP) — Power has been restored to hundreds of people in the Washington mountain towns of Gold Bar and Skykomish after storms and heavy snow caused a week-long outage. Bellevue television station KIRO reported Puget Sound Energy utility crews were able to restore the power to the area Friday night. Meanwhile, roughly 6,000 Pacific Power customers around Grants Pass, Oregon remained without power on Saturday morning in the wake of Thursday’s snowstorm. Winter storm warnings remain in effect for much of Washington state on Saturday, with more than a foot of snow expected in the Cascades.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and the speaker of the House of Representatives, both Democrats, say passing legislation aimed at stemming global warming is their priority when lawmakers return to the Capitol next month. But the leader of the minority Republicans in the House said she opposes such moves, saying it only guarantees that prices for individual Oregonians will go up. Their comments at an Associated Press forum in the Oregon State Capitol on Friday foreshadowed a fight over the same issue that in the 2019 legislative session triggered a walkout by Republican senators. gases 45% below 1990 levels by 2035.