Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SKYKOMISH, Wash. (AP) — Power has been restored to hundreds of people in the Washington mountain towns of Gold Bar and Skykomish after storms and heavy snow caused a week-long outage. Bellevue television station KIRO reported Puget Sound Energy utility crews were able to restore the power to the area Friday night. Meanwhile, roughly 6,000 Pacific Power customers around Grants Pass, Oregon remained without power on Saturday morning in the wake of Thursday’s snowstorm. Winter storm warnings remain in effect for much of Washington state on Saturday, with more than a foot of snow expected in the Cascades.

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man told investigators that he cut off a grizzly bear’s claws after shooting it in self-defense because he was mad that the bear was going to eat him. The Flathead Beacon reports 35-year-old Bryan Berg was fined $5,000 and sentenced to probation on Thursday after pleading guilty to illegal transport of grizzly bear claws. Prosecutors say Berg shot the bear in self-defense in Montana’s Bob Marshall Wilderness in 2017. He cut off the claws and pushed the carcass over the side of a mountain. Berg told investigators he wanted to keep the claws as a memento.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican legislators in more than a dozen states are promoting bills that focus on transgender young people at the urging of conservative advocacy groups. One batch of bills would bar doctors from providing them certain gender-related medical treatment. Another batch would bar trans students from participating on school sports teams of the gender they identify with. LGBT activists say that if the bills are passed they would bring devastating harms to the transgender community, especially young people who want to play sports with the peers or yearn to undergo gender transition in consultation with counselors, parents and doctors.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state attorney general’s office has declined to investigate a civil-rights complaint a group of parents filed over Seattle Public School’s gifted-education program. The Seattle Times reported Friday that the group filed the complaint in December alleging that the district is violating state law by not making a “concerted effort” to address the racial imbalance of its advanced-learning program. The group says the program enrolls mostly white and Asian students and that proposed changes by the district would also be in violation. The attorney general’s office sent the response Friday to district officials and parents, dismissing the complaints and redirecting further complaints to the Washington State Human Rights Commission.