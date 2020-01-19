Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Killian Tillie had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 1 Gonzaga beat BYU 92-69 for its 12th consecutive win. The Zags stretched their home win streak to 34 in a row, tops in the county, and also became the first school to 20 wins this season. Corey Kispert scored 19 points for Gonzaga, and Joel Ayayi and Admon Gilder had 14 apiece. T.J. Haws scored 17 points and Jake Toolson had 16 for BYU.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Chris Paul matched a season high with 30 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers 119-106 on Saturday night. Portland had just eight active players. Portland’s Kent Bazemore and Anthony Tolliver were not with the team. Portland coach Terry Stotts declined comment amid reports that the players were to be traded to Sacramento in exchange for Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan. Portland guard C.J. McCollum was out with a sprained left ankle. Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 34 points. Gary Trent Jr. added a career-high 30.

PULLLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Isaac Bonton scored a career-high 34 points and Washington State beat Oregon State 89-76 on Saturday in front of a packed house that saw Klay Thompson’s jersey retired. Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry was in attendance as his Golden State Warriors teammate and fellow “Splash Brother” Thompson had his jersey hung for perpetuity in the rafters of an unusually raucous Beasley Coliseum at halftime. Thompson was emotional as his jersey was raised and active on the sidelines throughout the game, fist-pumping and firing up the 10,380 fans.

SEATTLE (AP) — Payton Pritchard hit his sixth 3-pointer of the game with 3.4 seconds left in overtime and No. 8 Oregon rallied from a 16-point second-half deficit to stun Washington 64-61. The Ducks avoided being swept on their trip north by rallying from a 48-32 deficit with 10:22 remaining in the second half and handed Washington its third loss in four games. Pritchard finished with 22 points. Isaiah Stewart led Washington with 25 points and 19 rebounds. The freshman was dominant on the interior but didn’t get the help he needed from his teammates.