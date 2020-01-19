Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NORTHWEST STORM

Power restored to Washington mountain towns after a week

SKYKOMISH, Wash. (AP) — Power has been restored to hundreds of people in the Washington mountain towns of Gold Bar and Skykomish after storms and heavy snow caused a week-long outage. Bellevue television station KIRO reported Puget Sound Energy utility crews were able to restore the power to the area Friday night. Meanwhile, roughly 6,000 Pacific Power customers around Grants Pass, Oregon remained without power on Saturday morning in the wake of Thursday’s snowstorm. Winter storm warnings remain in effect for much of Washington state on Saturday, with more than a foot of snow expected in the Cascades.

GRIZZLY BEAR CLAWS

Man kills grizzly in self-defense, keeps claws as a memento

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man told investigators that he cut off a grizzly bear’s claws after shooting it in self-defense because he was mad that the bear was going to eat him. The Flathead Beacon reports 35-year-old Bryan Berg was fined $5,000 and sentenced to probation on Thursday after pleading guilty to illegal transport of grizzly bear claws. Prosecutors say Berg shot the bear in self-defense in Montana’s Bob Marshall Wilderness in 2017. He cut off the claws and pushed the carcass over the side of a mountain. Berg told investigators he wanted to keep the claws as a memento.

TRANSGENDER YOUTH-LAWS

LGBT activists say new bills target transgender youth

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican legislators in more than a dozen states are promoting bills that focus on transgender young people at the urging of conservative advocacy groups. One batch of bills would bar doctors from providing them certain gender-related medical treatment. Another batch would bar trans students from participating on school sports teams of the gender they identify with. LGBT activists say that if the bills are passed they would bring devastating harms to the transgender community, especially young people who want to play sports with the peers or yearn to undergo gender transition in consultation with counselors, parents and doctors.

GIFTED EDUCATION-DISMISSED COMPLAINT

Attorney general’s office dismisses parent complaint

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state attorney general’s office has declined to investigate a civil-rights complaint a group of parents filed over Seattle Public School’s gifted-education program. The Seattle Times reported Friday that the group filed the complaint in December alleging that the district is violating state law by not making a “concerted effort” to address the racial imbalance of its advanced-learning program. The group says the program enrolls mostly white and Asian students and that proposed changes by the district would also be in violation. The attorney general’s office sent the response Friday to district officials and parents, dismissing the complaints and redirecting further complaints to the Washington State Human Rights Commission.

GUN RALLY-SHEA

Washington Rep. Matt Shea decries finding of investigation

Washington Rep. Matt Shea spoke to hundreds of supporters on the Capitol steps Friday decrying the findings of report that says he participated in domestic terrorism against the United States. Shea, who was speaking to about 500 people gathered for an annual gun-rights rally, said the findings and allegations are false and slammed the investigation as a “Marxist smear campaign.” House Republicans suspended Shea from their caucus after the report’s release and removed him from his committee assignments. Shea has dismissed repeated calls for his resignation and said he plans to run for re-election this year.

AP-US-KIDS-SUE-CLIMATE-CHANGE

US court dismisses suit by youths over climate change

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal appeals court has dismissed a lawsuit by 21 young people who claimed the U.S. government’s climate policy harms them and jeopardizes their future. An Oregon-based youth advocacy group named Our Children’s Trust filed a lawsuit in 2015 on behalf of the youths, seeking an injunction ordering the government to implement a plan to phase out fossil fuel emissions and draw down atmospheric carbon dioxide emission. In an opinion issued Friday, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco said the plaintiffs make a compelling case but the issues they raised should be decided by other branches of the federal government. The group said the case is “far from over.”

NATIONAL PARK DESCECRATION

National Park Service, Tribe investigating site desecration

NEWHALEM, Wash. (AP) — The National Park Service is investigating the desecration of an archaeological site in the North Cascades National Park Service Complex, and the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe is hoping to bring those responsible to justice. The Skagit Valley Herald reports over the summer, evidence of digging was found at the Newhalem Rock Shelter camp used by the ancestors of the tribe. The tribe’s Natural Resources Director Scott Schuyler says somebody tried to dig up a cultural site, look for and he assumes remove or steal any artifact that was found. The tribe is working with the Park Service on the investigation and offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to those responsible.

SIDEWALK FATAL-VEGAS

Washington state man killed by vehicle on Las Vegas sidewalk

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas identified a 53-year-old Washington state man struck and killed by a vehicle while walking on a sidewalk not far from McCarran International Airport. The Clark County coroner said Friday that Daniel Arredondo Garcia of Yakima, Washington, died about 11:30 a.m. Thursday and his death was ruled an accident. Las Vegas police say Garcia was struck by a 2016 Kia Sportage driven by a 38-year-old Las Vegas woman who was questioned and did not appear to have been impaired. Police say they’re investigating why the vehicle left the road.

ELECTION 2020-PROTESTS

Anti-Trump protests have shrunk. What’s it mean for 2020?

CHICAGO (AP) — The anti-President Donald Trump protests have gotten smaller three years after he took office. But as several thousand people gathered Saturday in the nation’s capital and more events were planned around the country, activists say the smaller numbers shouldn’t be mistaken for a lack of motivation to vote Trump out in November. They say the anti-Trump movement of 2020 is more organized and focused on action. But the movement that sprung up to oppose Trump’s presidency also is more splintered than it was when pink-hatted protesters flooded Washington and other cities the day after his inauguration.