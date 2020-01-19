AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Sunday, Jan. 19.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Monday, Jan. 20 10:00 AM Dem Rep. Rick Larsen’s public schedule – Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen in Bellingham, WA, volunteering at City of Bellingham Day of Service Work Party, 1700 Silverbreach Rd (10:00 AM PST) and reads to children at Village Books’ Annual Read-In, 1200 11th St (11:15 AM PST)

Location: Bellingham, WA

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 2605

——————–

Monday, Jan. 20 2:00 PM Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen holds a community coffee meeting

Location: 6411 S Central Ave, Clinton, WA

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 2605

——————–

Monday, Jan. 20 Martin Luther King Jr. Day – Martin Luther King Jr. Day * All national parks have free admission today