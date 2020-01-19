Weber State looks for road win vs Portland St.

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Weber State (6-11, 2-4) vs. Portland State (9-10, 3-4)

The Viking Pavilion, Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State looks for its third straight win over Portland State at The Viking Pavilion. Portland State’s last win at home against the Wildcats came on March 6, 2014.

TEAM LEADERS: Portland State’s Holland Woods has averaged 18 points and 5.5 assists while Alonzo Walker has put up 9.2 points and 5.8 rebounds. For the Wildcats, Jerrick Harding has averaged 19.2 points while Cody John has put up 13.2 points.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Wildcats have scored 75.4 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 58.3 per game they put up against non-conference foes.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Harding has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Weber State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 27 field goals and six assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Weber State is 0-9 when its offense scores 68 points or fewer. Portland State is a perfect 5-0 when it holds opponents to 69 or fewer points.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Portland State is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 19 offensive rebounds. The Vikings are 4-10 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland State has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 38.4 percent this year. That figure is the fifth-highest in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Weber State stands at just 23.1 percent (ranked 312th).

