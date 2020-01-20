Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say they’re investigating after an off-duty Portland fire lieutenant was stabbed at a bar. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that authorities say the stabbing was unprovoked. The lieutenant’s wife called called from the Kingston Sports Bar and Grill on Southwest Morrison Street at just after 8 p.m. Saturday to say her husband had been stabbed by a stranger. The lieutenant, a 23-year veteran of the Portland Fire Bureau, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and released at about 11 p.m. His name was not immediately released.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A report has found marijuana sales in Oregon along the Idaho state line are 420% the statewide average. The Oregon Office of Economic Analysis released the report Friday saying Idaho residents are purchasing cannabis in Oregon because recreational marijuana is illegal in Idaho. Idaho borders three states that have legalized recreational marijuana sales: Oregon, Washington and Nevada. Advocates for legalizing medical marijuana in Idaho have started collecting signatures to get an initiative on the general election ballot. The number 420 is a colloquial term referencing marijuana or cannabis consumption.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A father is suing Redmond police because he says they used excessive force when they used a Taser stun gun on his 14-year-old son nearly two years ago. The Oregonian reports Michael Francisco filed the civil rights lawsuit Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Eugene, contending the teen posed no threat when the two Redmond officers placed the stun gun against the boy’s torso and shocked him multiple times. Francisco is asking for $250,000 for the teen’s pain and emotional anguish, and attorneys fees and costs. A Redmond Police department spokeswoman says the department’s internal affairs division reviewed the case and found the officers’ use of force was justified.

UNDATED (AP) — Australia’s forests are burning at a rate unmatched in modern times and causing ecological changes that scientists say are likely irreversible. Amid heat waves and drought linked to climate change, some 40,000 square miles of the island continent has been charred this fire season. The blazes reached into jungles that don’t normally burn and forested areas that already had burned at least once in recent years. Government officials plan a major reseeding effort. But scientists say the combination of high temperatures, drought and more frequent wildfires means even fire-adapted forests may not fully recover. New ecosystems would take their place.