Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is challenging the lavish personal spending of bankrupt anti-tax activist and candidate for governor Tim Eyman. Ferguson says Eyman’s assets must be preserved so he can pay his debts to the state. The Seattle Times reports that Eyman’s bankruptcy filings show he’s been spending nearly $24,000 a month over the past year. That includes money for lawyers, $2,400 over a 10-month span on Starbucks cards, and a $79 haircut every few weeks. The state is seeking more than $3 million from Eyman, including $230,000 in contempt-of-court sanctions in a campaign-finance case.

SEATTLE (AP) — Documents show that a Seattle police officer who was fired over social media posts had been deemed “threatening” by the U.S. Secret Service. The Seattle Times reports that the agency found officer Duane Goodman had made posts implying violence against former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. The Secret Service referred him for possible criminal prosecution but the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to file charges. In a disciplinary document released Friday by the Seattle Police Department, Chief Carmen Best said Goodman’s social-media posts caused her to lose confidence in his ability to serve the public.

EDMONDS, Wash. (AP) — Nurses and caregivers from Swedish hospital have notified the hospital that they will strike for three days at all of the medical center’s locations in the Seattle region starting on Jan. 28. The Service Employees International Union delivered the strike notice to hospital officials on Friday, after negotiations stalled. The union represents about 7,800 registered nurses, technical and service caregivers with Swedish Medical Center in Seattle and Swedish Edmonds. Swedish CEO Guy Hudson says contract nurses and caregivers will be flown in to fill in during the strike. Hospital officials say the hospitals and emergency rooms will be unaffected, but non-urgent procedures may be delayed.

DENVER (AP) — Authorities say a Seattle woman was killed in an ice climbing accident in southwest Colorado. The Denver Post reports 44-year-old Van Le Little was with a guide on the Dungeon Ice Climbing Route in Ouray County on Saturday morning when a chunk of ice broke off from a ledge above her and triggered an avalanche. She was caught in the slide and was swept to a nearby river. The county’s emergency manager says Little was climbing with three others, none of whom was injured. She had stepped off to the side of the climb to take pictures when the avalanche was triggered.