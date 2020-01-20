Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Kiana Williams scored 17 points and Lexie Hull added 14, to help No. 3 Stanford beat eighth-ranked Oregon State 61-58 on Sunday. Hull also had nine rebounds for the Cardinal (16-2, 5-1), who rebounded from their first conference loss on Thursday to Oregon. It was Stanford’s fourth straight victory over the Beavers. Destiny Slocum had a season-high 26 points for Oregon State (16-2, 4-2), which led by as many as 11 points in the first half before Stanford closed the gap to 36-34 at the half.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Satou Sabally scored 31 points and the other four Oregon starters also scored in double figures as the No. 6 Ducks rolled to a 105-52 rout of California on Sunday. Oregon (14-2, 5-1 Pac-12) was simply dominant in nearly every statistical category. The Ducks shot 60% to Cal’s 39%. Oregon had a 36-27 advantage in rebounds, and the Ducks matched their season high with 14 steals as Cal committed 22 turnovers in stark contrast to Oregon’s 8. Jazlen Green led the Bears (8-9, 0-6) with 16 points and Sara Anastasieska added 15.

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Ja’Tavia Tapley and Robbi Ryan scored 20 points apiece and Reili Richardson had all 11 of her points in the fourth quarter as No. 18 Arizona State rallied to defeat Washington State 65-56. Washington State led by as many as 10 in the third quarter when Borislava Hristova had 11 of her 22 points but Tapley and Ryan combined for all 18 of the Sun Devils points in the quarter and closed the deficit to 46-42. The game was tight, but after Chanelle Molina’s 3-pointer pulled Washington State within 57-56 at the 3:11 mark, the Sun Devils scored the last eight points.

SEATTLE (AP) — Aari McDonald scored 25 points and the No. 21 Arizona women bounced back from an early 19-point deficit to beat Washington 66-58. Arizona took a three-point lead into the final quarter and stretched it to 10 after a 7-0 run that McDonald capped with two free throws with 28 seconds remaining. The Wildcats never led in the first half when the Huskies’ Amber Melgoza scored 18 of her 24 points with Washington leading 27-9 after one quarter and 38-29 at halftime. Arizona moved in front in the third quarter with McDonald and Cate Reese scoring six points each.