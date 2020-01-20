AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Monday, Jan. 20.

Idaho Gov. Little's public schedule – Idaho Governor Brad Little issues a proclamation fro Martin Luther King Jr. and Idaho Human Rights Day (12:00 PM MST); issues a proclamation for the 125th Anniversary of the Jewish Community in Idaho (1:00 PM MST); and recognizes FEMA agents who assisted during the 2019 flood season (2:00 PM MST)

Location: Idaho State Capitol Building, 700 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison, State of Idaho, marissa.morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

Monday, Jan. 20 Martin Luther King Jr. Day – Martin Luther King Jr. Day * All national parks have free admission today