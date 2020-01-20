Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

FATAL SNOWMOBILING ACCIDENT

Man dies in snowmobiling accident in southwest Montana

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed in a snowmobiling accident in southwest Montana. The Montana Standard reports 39-year-old Douglas Baker, of Butte, went missing while snowmobiling with a group of friends near Jackson on Jan. 12. Beaverhead County’s coroner says Baker’s friends started looking for him and found his body in an area she described as “off the beaten path.” Baker was traveling up a snow-packed incline when his snowmobile rolled and trapped him underneath. He died of asphyxiation.

POT SALES 420 PERCENT STRONGER

Report: Oregon marijuana sales 420% stronger near Idaho

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A report has found marijuana sales in Oregon along the Idaho state line are 420% the statewide average. The Oregon Office of Economic Analysis released the report Friday saying Idaho residents are purchasing cannabis in Oregon because recreational marijuana is illegal in Idaho. Idaho borders three states that have legalized recreational marijuana sales: Oregon, Washington and Nevada. Advocates for legalizing medical marijuana in Idaho have started collecting signatures to get an initiative on the general election ballot. The number 420 is a colloquial term referencing marijuana or cannabis consumption.

AP-SCI-AUSTRALIA-WILDFIRES-BURNED-FOREVER

Fires set stage for irreversible forest losses in Australia

Australia’s forests are burning at a rate unmatched in modern times and causing ecological changes that scientists say are likely irreversible. Amid heat waves and drought linked to climate change, some 40,000 square miles of the island continent has been charred this fire season. The blazes reached into jungles that don’t normally burn and forested areas that already had burned at least once in recent years. Government officials plan a major reseeding effort. But scientists say the combination of high temperatures, drought and more frequent wildfires means even fire-adapted forests may not fully recover. New ecosystems would take their place.

YELLOWSTONE RESCUE

Man rescued, cited after rappelling into Yellowstone canyon

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park officials say a 55-year-old Indiana man had to be rescued after he rappelled into the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone River and then could not climb back up. A park ranger tells the Billings Gazette that the man, Dave Christensen, was uninjured in the Jan. 6 incident. He was cited for disorderly conduct and for going off-trail in a closed area. Officials say Christensen dropped his backpack and left his 360-foot rope to retrieve it in the canyon, which reaches depths of 1,200 feet in places. Officials say he could not climb back up again and the rescue took four hours.

POLICE SHOOTING-COEUR D’ALENE

Prosecutors: Idaho police justified in fatal shooting

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors have found that the Idaho police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old in Coeur d’Alene were not in violation. The Spokesman-Review reported Friday that the Kootenai County Prosecuting Attorney Barry McHugh determined the officers were justified in the fatal shooting of Fares J. Al-Samno in September. Authorities say multiple officers responded Sept. 4 to reports of a man holding a knife and acting aggressively. Authorities say he charged at officers with a knife and they shot him after attempts to subdue him using less-lethal methods failed.

NORTHWEST STORM

Power restored to Washington mountain towns after a week

SKYKOMISH, Wash. (AP) — Power has been restored to hundreds of people in the Washington mountain towns of Gold Bar and Skykomish after storms and heavy snow caused a week-long outage. Bellevue television station KIRO reported Puget Sound Energy utility crews were able to restore the power to the area Friday night. Meanwhile, roughly 6,000 Pacific Power customers around Grants Pass, Oregon remained without power on Saturday morning in the wake of Thursday’s snowstorm. Winter storm warnings remain in effect for much of Washington state on Saturday, with more than a foot of snow expected in the Cascades.