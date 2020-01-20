Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

FIRE LIEUTENANT STABBED

Off-duty fire lieutenant stabbed at Portland bar

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say they’re investigating after an off-duty Portland fire lieutenant was stabbed at a bar. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that authorities say the stabbing was unprovoked. The lieutenant’s wife called called from the Kingston Sports Bar and Grill on Southwest Morrison Street at just after 8 p.m. Saturday to say her husband had been stabbed by a stranger. The lieutenant, a 23-year veteran of the Portland Fire Bureau, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and released at about 11 p.m. His name was not immediately released.

POT SALES 420 PERCENT STRONGER

Report: Oregon marijuana sales 420% stronger near Idaho

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A report has found marijuana sales in Oregon along the Idaho state line are 420% the statewide average. The Oregon Office of Economic Analysis released the report Friday saying Idaho residents are purchasing cannabis in Oregon because recreational marijuana is illegal in Idaho. Idaho borders three states that have legalized recreational marijuana sales: Oregon, Washington and Nevada. Advocates for legalizing medical marijuana in Idaho have started collecting signatures to get an initiative on the general election ballot. The number 420 is a colloquial term referencing marijuana or cannabis consumption.

BOY TASED-LAWSUIT

Father sues Redmond police for using stun gun on 14-year-old

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A father is suing Redmond police because he says they used excessive force when they used a Taser stun gun on his 14-year-old son nearly two years ago. The Oregonian reports Michael Francisco filed the civil rights lawsuit Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Eugene, contending the teen posed no threat when the two Redmond officers placed the stun gun against the boy’s torso and shocked him multiple times. Francisco is asking for $250,000 for the teen’s pain and emotional anguish, and attorneys fees and costs. A Redmond Police department spokeswoman says the department’s internal affairs division reviewed the case and found the officers’ use of force was justified.

AP-SCI-AUSTRALIA-WILDFIRES-BURNED-FOREVER

Fires set stage for irreversible forest losses in Australia

Australia’s forests are burning at a rate unmatched in modern times and causing ecological changes that scientists say are likely irreversible. Amid heat waves and drought linked to climate change, some 40,000 square miles of the island continent has been charred this fire season. The blazes reached into jungles that don’t normally burn and forested areas that already had burned at least once in recent years. Government officials plan a major reseeding effort. But scientists say the combination of high temperatures, drought and more frequent wildfires means even fire-adapted forests may not fully recover. New ecosystems would take their place.

NORTHWEST STORM

Power restored to Washington mountain towns after a week

SKYKOMISH, Wash. (AP) — Power has been restored to hundreds of people in the Washington mountain towns of Gold Bar and Skykomish after storms and heavy snow caused a week-long outage. Bellevue television station KIRO reported Puget Sound Energy utility crews were able to restore the power to the area Friday night. Meanwhile, roughly 6,000 Pacific Power customers around Grants Pass, Oregon remained without power on Saturday morning in the wake of Thursday’s snowstorm. Winter storm warnings remain in effect for much of Washington state on Saturday, with more than a foot of snow expected in the Cascades.

OREGON LEGISLATURE

Democrats: Oregon climate bill is priority; GOP resists

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and the speaker of the House of Representatives, both Democrats, say passing legislation aimed at stemming global warming is their priority when lawmakers return to the Capitol next month. But the leader of the minority Republicans in the House said she opposes such moves, saying it only guarantees that prices for individual Oregonians will go up. Their comments at an Associated Press forum in the Oregon State Capitol on Friday foreshadowed a fight over the same issue that in the 2019 legislative session triggered a walkout by Republican senators. gases 45% below 1990 levels by 2035.

AP-US-KIDS-SUE-CLIMATE-CHANGE

US court dismisses suit by youths over climate change

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal appeals court has dismissed a lawsuit by 21 young people who claimed the U.S. government’s climate policy harms them and jeopardizes their future. An Oregon-based youth advocacy group named Our Children’s Trust filed a lawsuit in 2015 on behalf of the youths, seeking an injunction ordering the government to implement a plan to phase out fossil fuel emissions and draw down atmospheric carbon dioxide emission. In an opinion issued Friday, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco said the plaintiffs make a compelling case but the issues they raised should be decided by other branches of the federal government. The group said the case is “far from over.”

NORTHWEST STORM

Power still out, no school for some as storms continue

SEATTLE (AP) — Hundreds of people without power for as long as a week were slowly seeing their lights come back on after storms that brought feet of heavy snow to Western Washington, while thousands in Southern Oregon lost power in a snowstorm Thursday. Puget Sound Energy estimates that power to hundreds in the Washington mountain towns of Gold Bar and Skykomish could finally be back Friday. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and others sent supplies to the area by convoy earlier this week while the state highway remained closed. In southern Oregon, over 9,000 customers remained without power Friday after a Thursday storm. Winter weather and multiple crashes caused the Idaho Transportation Department to temporarily close roads Friday.