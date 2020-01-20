Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BANKRUPT EYMAN

State challenges extensive spending by bankrupt Tim Eyman

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is challenging the lavish personal spending of bankrupt anti-tax activist and candidate for governor Tim Eyman. Ferguson says Eyman’s assets must be preserved so he can pay his debts to the state. The Seattle Times reports that Eyman’s bankruptcy filings show he’s been spending nearly $24,000 a month over the past year. That includes money for lawyers, $2,400 over a 10-month span on Starbucks cards, and a $79 haircut every few weeks. The state is seeking more than $3 million from Eyman, including $230,000 in contempt-of-court sanctions in a campaign-finance case.

SEATTLE OFFICER FIRED

Seattle officer fired over ‘threatening’ social media posts

SEATTLE (AP) — Documents show that a Seattle police officer who was fired over social media posts had been deemed “threatening” by the U.S. Secret Service. The Seattle Times reports that the agency found officer Duane Goodman had made posts implying violence against former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. The Secret Service referred him for possible criminal prosecution but the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to file charges. In a disciplinary document released Friday by the Seattle Police Department, Chief Carmen Best said Goodman’s social-media posts caused her to lose confidence in his ability to serve the public.

NURSES STRIKE

Nurses, caregivers announce strike at Swedish hospital

EDMONDS, Wash. (AP) — Nurses and caregivers from Swedish hospital have notified the hospital that they will strike for three days at all of the medical center’s locations in the Seattle region starting on Jan. 28. The Service Employees International Union delivered the strike notice to hospital officials on Friday, after negotiations stalled. The union represents about 7,800 registered nurses, technical and service caregivers with Swedish Medical Center in Seattle and Swedish Edmonds. Swedish CEO Guy Hudson says contract nurses and caregivers will be flown in to fill in during the strike. Hospital officials say the hospitals and emergency rooms will be unaffected, but non-urgent procedures may be delayed.

ICE CLIMBING DEATH

Ice climber dies in avalanche in southwest Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Authorities say a Seattle woman was killed in an ice climbing accident in southwest Colorado. The Denver Post reports 44-year-old Van Le Little was with a guide on the Dungeon Ice Climbing Route in Ouray County on Saturday morning when a chunk of ice broke off from a ledge above her and triggered an avalanche. She was caught in the slide and was swept to a nearby river. The county’s emergency manager says Little was climbing with three others, none of whom was injured. She had stepped off to the side of the climb to take pictures when the avalanche was triggered.

NORTHWEST STORM

Power restored to Washington mountain towns after a week

SKYKOMISH, Wash. (AP) — Power has been restored to hundreds of people in the Washington mountain towns of Gold Bar and Skykomish after storms and heavy snow caused a week-long outage. Bellevue television station KIRO reported Puget Sound Energy utility crews were able to restore the power to the area Friday night. Meanwhile, roughly 6,000 Pacific Power customers around Grants Pass, Oregon remained without power on Saturday morning in the wake of Thursday’s snowstorm. Winter storm warnings remain in effect for much of Washington state on Saturday, with more than a foot of snow expected in the Cascades.

Fires set stage for irreversible forest losses in Australia

Australia’s forests are burning at a rate unmatched in modern times and causing ecological changes that scientists say are likely irreversible. Amid heat waves and drought linked to climate change, some 40,000 square miles of the island continent has been charred this fire season. The blazes reached into jungles that don’t normally burn and forested areas that already had burned at least once in recent years. Government officials plan a major reseeding effort. But scientists say the combination of high temperatures, drought and more frequent wildfires means even fire-adapted forests may not fully recover. New ecosystems would take their place.

GRIZZLY BEAR CLAWS

Man kills grizzly in self-defense, keeps claws as a memento

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man told investigators that he cut off a grizzly bear’s claws after shooting it in self-defense because he was mad that the bear was going to eat him. The Flathead Beacon reports 35-year-old Bryan Berg was fined $5,000 and sentenced to probation on Thursday after pleading guilty to illegal transport of grizzly bear claws. Prosecutors say Berg shot the bear in self-defense in Montana’s Bob Marshall Wilderness in 2017. He cut off the claws and pushed the carcass over the side of a mountain. Berg told investigators he wanted to keep the claws as a memento.

TRANSGENDER YOUTH-LAWS

LGBT activists say new bills target transgender youth

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican legislators in more than a dozen states are promoting bills that focus on transgender young people at the urging of conservative advocacy groups. One batch of bills would bar doctors from providing them certain gender-related medical treatment. Another batch would bar trans students from participating on school sports teams of the gender they identify with. LGBT activists say that if the bills are passed they would bring devastating harms to the transgender community, especially young people who want to play sports with the peers or yearn to undergo gender transition in consultation with counselors, parents and doctors.

GIFTED EDUCATION-DISMISSED COMPLAINT

Attorney general’s office dismisses parent complaint

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state attorney general’s office has declined to investigate a civil-rights complaint a group of parents filed over Seattle Public School’s gifted-education program. The Seattle Times reported Friday that the group filed the complaint in December alleging that the district is violating state law by not making a “concerted effort” to address the racial imbalance of its advanced-learning program. The group says the program enrolls mostly white and Asian students and that proposed changes by the district would also be in violation. The attorney general’s office sent the response Friday to district officials and parents, dismissing the complaints and redirecting further complaints to the Washington State Human Rights Commission.

GUN RALLY-SHEA

Washington Rep. Matt Shea decries finding of investigation

Washington Rep. Matt Shea spoke to hundreds of supporters on the Capitol steps Friday decrying the findings of report that says he participated in domestic terrorism against the United States. Shea, who was speaking to about 500 people gathered for an annual gun-rights rally, said the findings and allegations are false and slammed the investigation as a “Marxist smear campaign.” House Republicans suspended Shea from their caucus after the report’s release and removed him from his committee assignments. Shea has dismissed repeated calls for his resignation and said he plans to run for re-election this year.