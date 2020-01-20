Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
McNary 62, Summit 61
Nixyaawii 69, Nyssa 66
Powder Valley 77, Pine Eagle 68
Sandy 73, Reynolds 58
South Wasco County 62, Crane 46
Vale 66, Irrigon 30
West Linn 72, Cleveland 63
Western Christian High School 101, Colton 51
Max Preps MLK Classic=
De La Salle, Calif. 56, Central Catholic 47
MLK Showcase=
Cascade Christian 58, Salem Academy 55
Chemawa 77, Douglas 58
MLK Tournament=
Churchill 52, Lake Oswego 45
Clackamas 69, Crater 55
Jefferson PDX 61, Westview 34
MLK Yoda Showcase=
Amity 54, Santiam 52
Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter 45, Regis 32
Scio 52, Clatskanie 43
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 66, McLoughlin 28
Beaverton 48, Grant 34
Crane 66, South Wasco County 21
Elkton 53, Cascade Christian 40
Sheldon 56, McQueen, Nev. 34
South Medford 76, St. Patrick / St. Vincent, Calif. 50
Summit 57, McNary 39
Vale 52, Irrigon 35
MLK Invitaional=
Liberty 60, Rainier Beach, Wash. 38
Mountainside 70, Benson 67
MLK Showcase=
Douglas 56, Dayton 33
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
