Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 9:07 pm

Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

McNary 62, Summit 61

Nixyaawii 69, Nyssa 66

Powder Valley 77, Pine Eagle 68

Sandy 73, Reynolds 58

South Wasco County 62, Crane 46

Vale 66, Irrigon 30

West Linn 72, Cleveland 63

Western Christian High School 101, Colton 51

Max Preps MLK Classic=

De La Salle, Calif. 56, Central Catholic 47

MLK Showcase=

Cascade Christian 58, Salem Academy 55

Chemawa 77, Douglas 58

MLK Tournament=

Churchill 52, Lake Oswego 45

Clackamas 69, Crater 55

Jefferson PDX 61, Westview 34

MLK Yoda Showcase=

Amity 54, Santiam 52

Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter 45, Regis 32

Scio 52, Clatskanie 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 66, McLoughlin 28

Beaverton 48, Grant 34

Beaverton 48, Grant 34

Crane 66, South Wasco County 21

Elkton 53, Cascade Christian 40

Sheldon 56, McQueen, Nev. 34

South Medford 76, St. Patrick / St. Vincent, Calif. 50

Summit 57, McNary 39

Vale 52, Irrigon 35

MLK Invitaional=

Liberty 60, Rainier Beach, Wash. 38

Mountainside 70, Benson 67

MLK Showcase=

Douglas 56, Dayton 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply