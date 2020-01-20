AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Monday, Jan. 20.

Monday, Jan. 20 10:00 AM SOLVE Oregon holds MLK Day clean-up event – Solve Oregon marks Martin Luther King Day, holding a clean-up event in Irving Park in Portland as part of its ‘Keep it Pretty, Rose City’ initiative

Location: Irving Park, 707 NE Fremont St, Portland, OR

Weblinks: https://www.solveoregon.org/, https://twitter.com/SOLVEinOregon

Contacts: Kris Carico, Solve Oregon, kris@solveoregon.org, 1 503 943 2833

Monday, Jan. 20 11:30 AM Portland Mayor Wheeler announces new Portland housing initiative – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kahfoury, and representatives from Kaiser Permanente hold press briefing to discuss new Portland Metro Area Housing Initiative

Location: 8550 Argyle Way, Portland, OR

Weblinks: https://healthy.kaiserpermanente.org/

Contacts: Debbie Karman, Kaiser Permanente, debbie.a.karman@kp.org, 1 503 798 1223

Monday, Jan. 20 1:00 PM City of Springfield 22nd Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. March and Celebration

Location: Springfield Police Department, 230 4th St, Springfield, OR

Weblinks: http://www.ci.springfield.or.us/, https://twitter.com/spfldoregon

Contacts: Amber Fossen, City of Springfield, Oregon, afossen@springfield-or.gov, 1 541 726 3695

Monday, Jan. 20 Martin Luther King Jr. Day – Martin Luther King Jr. Day * President Proclamation encourages all Americans to ‘recommit themselves to Dr King’s dream by engaging in acts of service to others, to their community, and to the nation’ * All national parks have free admission today

Tuesday, Jan. 21 11:00 AM Republican Rep. Greg Walden holds a town hall meeting

Location: Crane Union High School, 43277 Crane-Venator Rd, Crane, OR

Weblinks: http://walden.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repgregwalden

Contacts: Justin Discigi, Office of Rep. Greg Walden, 1 202 226 7338