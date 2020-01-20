WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington at 3:45 p.m.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-PUBLIC RECORDS

OLYMPIA, Wash. — After several years of not releasing the work records of lawmakers, House and Senate administrators in Washington state are working through how to deal with the influx of requests they’re receiving now that the state Supreme Court has ruled legislators are fully subject to the same disclosure laws that other elected officials are. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 700 words.

WASHINGTON FERRY RIDERSHIP

SEATTLE — The Washington State Ferries saw ridership fall 3.2% last year, held down by February’s snowstorm and ongoing waterfront construction and alternative ferry service from Kitsap Transit. SENT: 250 words.

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY-IDAHO

BOISE, Idaho — Voters will have about two weeks to choose a political party if they want to vote in Idaho’s Democratic and Republican presidential primaries in March following action by a House panel on Monday. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 400 words.

SPORTS

BKC—T25—COLLEGE BKB POLL

Baylor leaped over Gonzaga and into the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll to give the Top 25 its seventh team on top this season. BY Dave Skretta. SENT: 860 words.

BBN—BRAVES-FELIX HERNANDEZ

ATLANTA — Longtime Seattle Mariners ace Félix Hernández reached a minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves on Monday that includes an invite to big league spring training. SENT: 180 words.

IN BRIEF:

—HOOD RIVER-WATER ADVISORY: Hood River residents told to boil water over bacteria fears.