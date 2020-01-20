AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Monday, Jan. 20.

Monday, Jan. 20 8:30 AM Bernie Sanders on campaign trail in South Carolina and Iowa – 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigns in South Carolina and Iowa, attending 2020 King Day at the Dome Prayer Service (8:30 AM EST) and 2020 King Day at the Dome – March, Zion Baptist Church, 801 Washington St, Columbia, SC (9:30 AM EST), before 2020 King Day at the Dome – Statehouse Rally, South Carolina Statehouse, 1100 Gervais St, Columbia, SC (10:15 AM EST); 2020 Iowa Brown and Black Democratic Presidential Forum, Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center, 833 5th Ave, Des Moines (2:45 PM EST), before a rally with Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal, State Historical Museum of Iowa, 600 E Locust St, Des Moines (4:30 PM CST)

Weblinks: https://berniesanders.com/, https://twitter.com/berniesanders

Contacts: Bernie 2020 press, press@berniesanders.com

RSVP: Press interested in covering the Brown and Black Forum RSVP at press@vice.com; https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd2SeL2pRB6cKlpUbXB9kWlThYQjaimn-lnCQUiTKhBEkmU7w/viewform (Des Moines)

Monday, Jan. 20 10:00 AM Dem Rep. Rick Larsen’s public schedule – Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen volunteers at City of Bellingham Day of Service Work Party, 1700 Silverbreach Rd, Bellingham, WA (10:00 AM PST); reads to children at Village Books’ Annual Read-In, 1200 11th St. Bellingham, WA (11:15 AM PST); and holds a community coffee meeting, 6411 S Central Ave, Clinton, WA (2:00 PM PST)

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 2605

Monday, Jan. 20 Martin Luther King Jr. Day – Martin Luther King Jr. Day * President Proclamation encourages all Americans to ‘recommit themselves to Dr King’s dream by engaging in acts of service to others, to their community, and to the nation’ * All national parks have free admission today

Wednesday, Jan. 22 Trippie Redd begins North American tour

Location: Showbox SoDo, 1700 1st Ave S, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: , https://twitter.com/trippieredd

Contacts: Jennie Boddy, Universal Music, jennie.boddy@umusic.com

Wednesday, Jan. 22 Opening night for Seattle Rep’s production of Sam Shepard comedy – ‘True West’, opening night for Seattle Rep’s production of the comedy play by Sam Shepard, following two brothers from different walks of life as they clash when they have to house sit for their mother in a Los Angeles suburb, exploring the misguided myths of family, identity, and the American Dream

Location: Seattle Rep, 155 Mercer St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://www.seattlerep.org/, https://twitter.com/seattlerep

Contacts: Michelle Sanders, Michelle Sanders Communications, michelle@michellesanderspr.com, 1 206 595 1151

CORPORATE DATA

Wednesday, Jan. 22 4:00 PM Costco Wholesale Corp: Full year 2019 AGM

Location: Meydenbauer Center, 11100 NE 6th St, Bellevue, WA

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=83830&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Jeff Elliott / Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp Investor Relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8264 / 8203