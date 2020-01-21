BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory 8:30 am

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND STABBINGS-MURDER TRIAL

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man charged with fatally stabbing two men who authorities say confronted him during a racist rant on a Portland, Oregon, light-rail train goes to trial Tuesday, two years after the killings in a liberal city. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 840 words. AP Photos.

IN BRIEF:

—FATAL CRASH: 2 pedestrians killed in Vancouver crash.