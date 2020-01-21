BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at noon

MED—CHINA-OUTBREAK-US

SEATTLE — The U.S. on Tuesday reported its first case of a new and potentially deadly virus circulating in China, saying a Washington state resident who returned last week from the outbreak’s epicenter was hospitalized in good condition near Seattle. By Carla K. Johnson and Mike Stobbe. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

PORTLAND STABBINGS-MURDER TRIAL

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man charged with fatally stabbing two men who authorities say confronted him during a racist rant on a Portland, Oregon, light-rail train goes to trial Tuesday, two years after the killings in a liberal city. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 840 words. AP Photos.

COAL EXPORTS

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming and Montana asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to rule on Washington State’s denial of a permit for a port facility that could boost U.S. coal exports. By Mead Gruver. SENT: 600 words.

BACKPAGE-SEX TRAFFICKING

NEW YORK — A woman who says she was exploited for years starting at age 12 by a sex trafficker who used the shuttered website Backpage.com to sell her is suing the founders of the site under New York’s Child Victims Act, which loosened the statute of limitations for child sex abuse. By Karen Matthews. SENT: 650 words. AP Photos.

IN BRIEF: —MEDICAL CENTER CLOSURE-ASSISTANCE: Washington lawmakers look to reduce hospital closure impact.

—CRANE OVERSIGHT-LEGISLATION: Washington state bill proposes stricter crane regulations.

—FATAL CRASH: 2 pedestrians killed in Vancouver crash.