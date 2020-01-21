Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A lawmaker says Chicken Dinner Road in southwestern Idaho is a historic name and is opposed to an animal protection group’s request to rename it. Republican Rep. Scott Syme on Monday introduced a concurrent resolution urging fellow lawmakers to support the existing name. Concurrent resolutions do not need the signature of the governor and don’t have the force of law. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals in July asked Caldwell officials to change the name to Chicken Road. Syme says the original name stems from a 1930s resident famous for her chicken dinners who helped persuade then-Democratic Gov. C. Ben Ross to improve the road.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation granting an emergency water right when crews are trying to clean up spills in Idaho waterways is heading to the House. The Senate voted 35-0 on Monday to approve the legislation that the state Department of Environmental Quality says is needed to prevent someone from contending their water right is being violated due to an emergency cleanup. Emergency crews pulling contaminated water from rivers after such things as tanker trunk crashes is standard cleanup practice. But removing that water could be violating the state’s strict water-rights laws where water distribution is closely monitored.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho voters have about two weeks to choose a political party if they want to vote in the Democratic and Republican residential primaries in March. A legislative committee on Monday sent to the full House legislation that will take effect immediately should it pass and be signed into law by Republican Gov. Brad Little. The legislation will change state law to require a voter affiliate with a particular party about 90 days before the presidential primary. Democrats allow unaffiliated voters to participate in their presidential primary but Republicans do not.

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed in a snowmobiling accident in southwest Montana. The Montana Standard reports 39-year-old Douglas Baker, of Butte, went missing while snowmobiling with a group of friends near Jackson on Jan. 12. Beaverhead County’s coroner says Baker’s friends started looking for him and found his body in an area she described as “off the beaten path.” Baker was traveling up a snow-packed incline when his snowmobile rolled and trapped him underneath. He died of asphyxiation.