Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The murder trial for a man charged with fatally stabbing two men and severely injuring a third on a light-trail train in Portland, Oregon, begins with jury selection on Tuesday. Prosecutors say just prior to the 2017 stabbings, Jeremy Christian was hurling racist and anti-Muslim slurs at two black women, including one who was wearing a Muslim head covering. Court documents say fellow passengers Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Micah Fletcher got into a shoving match with Christian and he stabbed them. A third man, Ricky Best, was stabbed when he intervened. Namkai-Meche and Best died and Fletcher sustained serious injuries.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — House and Senate administrators in Washington state are working through how to deal with the influx of requests they’re receiving now that the state Supreme Court has ruled legislators are fully subject to the same disclosure laws that other elected officials are. The 60-day legislative session began Jan. 13, and House and Senate administrators have seen an sharp uptick in the number of public records requests. In the month since the ruling, the Senate has received at least 35 requests, compared to the 20 they fielded in all of 2019. In the House, there were 43 requests in December, compared to nine in the previous December.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho voters have about two weeks to choose a political party if they want to vote in the Democratic and Republican residential primaries in March. A legislative committee on Monday sent to the full House legislation that will take effect immediately should it pass and be signed into law by Republican Gov. Brad Little. The legislation will change state law to require a voter affiliate with a particular party about 90 days before the presidential primary. Democrats allow unaffiliated voters to participate in their presidential primary but Republicans do not.

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (AP) — A boil water advisory is in effect for water customers in Hood River, Oregon, after “potentially harmful bacteria” was found in the supply on Sunday evening. KOIN reports that a loss of water pressure in the distribution system caused the potential for bacteria to infiltrate the supply and could cause sickness for those with weakened immune systems. City officials said customers should boil their water for at least 1 minute, then let it cool before bottling it. Hood River officials expect to resolve the issue within 48 hours.