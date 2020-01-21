Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard set a franchise record with 61 points, including a career-best 11 3-pointers, and the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers outlasted the equally depleted Golden State Warriors 129-124 in overtime. Lillard’s previous career high was 60 points earlier this season against Brooklyn. His 11 3-pointers were also a team record. It was the seventh regular-season game of Lillard’s career with more than 50 points. He also had 10 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season. Alec Burks scored a season-high 33 points, and Eric Paschall added 22 points and 13 rebounds for the Warriors, who essentially had eight available players. Draymond Green suited up but didn’t play because he wasn’t felling well.

UNDATED (AP) — Baylor leaped over Gonzaga and into the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll to give the Top 25 its seventh team on top this season. That matches the record set in 1983 for the most No. 1s in the history of the poll that dates to the 1948-49 season. Baylor received 33 first-place votes from the 65-member media panel and had 1,591 points. Gonzaga received 31 first-place votes for 1,588 points. Kansas, undefeated San Diego State and Florida State replaced Duke, Auburn and Butler in the top five after those three schools each lost a pair of games last week.

NEW YORK (AP) — South Carolina still sits atop The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll with Baylor in second place. The Gamecocks received 22 first-place votes from a 30-member media panel. The Lady Bears had six. UConn moved up to third after previous No. 3 Stanford lost to Oregon by 32 points. The Ducks moved up to No. 4. Louisville was fifth. Stanford fell to sixth. Oregon State, North Carolina State, Mississippi State and UCLA rounded out the top 10. Northwestern entered the poll at No. 22. It’s the first ranking for the Wildcats since 2015-16.

ATLANTA (AP) — Longtime Seattle Mariners ace Félix Hernández has reached a minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves that includes an invite to big league spring training. The right-hander would get a $1 million, one-year contract if added to Atlanta’s 40-man roster. Hernández turns 34 in April and is coming off his worst season in the majors. King Felix went 1-8 with a 6.40 ERA in 15 starts for the Mariners and lost his place in the rotation. Hernández was among the best pitchers in the majors for more than a decade, earning six All-Star selections and the 2010 AL Cy Young Award.