Idaho News Coverage Advisory

BOISE — Bond elections that fail won’t be allowed before voters again for a minimum of 11 months under proposed legislation introduced Tuesday. The House State Affairs Committee voted to hold a hearing on the legislation brought forward by Republican Rep. Heather Scott. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 270 words.

MOUNTAIN HOME — Conservationists are concerned a U.S. Air Force proposal to lower the altitude of supersonic flights around an Idaho air base could have negative impacts on wildlife. Wildlife advocates fear dropping the flight floors could affect animals in the area covered by Mountain Home Air Force Base airspace, The Times-News reports. SENT: 270 words.

GARDEN VALLEY-TWO DEAD: Police investigating after 2 found dead in Garden Valley

IDAHO DRUGS-DECRIMINALIZATION: Law enforcement officials oppose bill decriminalizing drugs