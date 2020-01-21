Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND STABBINGS-MURDER TRIAL

Murder trial begins in fatal Portland light-rail stabbings

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The murder trial for a man charged with fatally stabbing two men and severely injuring a third on a light-trail train in Portland, Oregon, begins with jury selection on Tuesday. Prosecutors say just prior to the 2017 stabbings, Jeremy Christian was hurling racist and anti-Muslim slurs at two black women, including one who was wearing a Muslim head covering. Court documents say fellow passengers Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Micah Fletcher got into a shoving match with Christian and he stabbed them. A third man, Ricky Best, was stabbed when he intervened. Namkai-Meche and Best died and Fletcher sustained serious injuries.

HOOD RIVER-WATER ADVISORY

Hood River residents told to boil water over bacteria fears

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (AP) — A boil water advisory is in effect for water customers in Hood River, Oregon, after “potentially harmful bacteria” was found in the supply on Sunday evening. KOIN reports that a loss of water pressure in the distribution system caused the potential for bacteria to infiltrate the supply and could cause sickness for those with weakened immune systems. City officials said customers should boil their water for at least 1 minute, then let it cool before bottling it. Hood River officials expect to resolve the issue within 48 hours.

HIGH SCHOOL FIRE

Classes cancelled at Beaverton High following fire

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Classes at a high school in Beaverton, Oregon, will be cancelled Tuesday following a weekend fire. KOIN reports that investigators concluded on Sunday that the “failure of a small refrigerator” in of the Beaverton High School classrooms started the fire around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The fire has now been classified as accidental, said Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue. A final estimate on the damage the fire caused has not been released.

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY-IDAHO

Idaho lawmakers consider changes in primary voting rules

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho voters have about two weeks to choose a political party if they want to vote in the Democratic and Republican residential primaries in March. A legislative committee on Monday sent to the full House legislation that will take effect immediately should it pass and be signed into law by Republican Gov. Brad Little. The legislation will change state law to require a voter affiliate with a particular party about 90 days before the presidential primary. Democrats allow unaffiliated voters to participate in their presidential primary but Republicans do not.

EXCHANGE-MOLLY OF DENALI

Indigenous ‘Molly of Denali’ is more than a cartoon for some

FIRE LIEUTENANT STABBED

Off-duty fire lieutenant stabbed at Portland bar

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say they’re investigating after an off-duty Portland fire lieutenant was stabbed at a bar. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that authorities say the stabbing was unprovoked. The lieutenant’s wife called called from the Kingston Sports Bar and Grill on Southwest Morrison Street at just after 8 p.m. Saturday to say her husband had been stabbed by a stranger. The lieutenant, a 23-year veteran of the Portland Fire Bureau, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and released at about 11 p.m. His name was not immediately released.

AP-US-ODD-BEEHIVE-THEFT

Nearly 100 beehives stolen from northern California orchard

YUBA CITY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the theft of nearly 100 beehives from an orchard in northern California. Oregon-based beekeeper Mike Potts says the beehives were used to pollinate almond orchards and were discovered missing Friday. The 92 hives made up about a third of his operation. Potts estimates the theft will cost him about $44,000 in revenue. He suspects another beekeeper who lost bees could be responsible for the theft and may have stolen hives before. Given the weight of the hives and the boxes that hold them, he thinks the thief may have hauled them away on a flatbed truck.

POT SALES 420 PERCENT STRONGER

Report: Oregon marijuana sales 420% stronger near Idaho

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A report has found marijuana sales in Oregon along the Idaho state line are 420% the statewide average. The Oregon Office of Economic Analysis released the report Friday saying Idaho residents are purchasing cannabis in Oregon because recreational marijuana is illegal in Idaho. Idaho borders three states that have legalized recreational marijuana sales: Oregon, Washington and Nevada. Advocates for legalizing medical marijuana in Idaho have started collecting signatures to get an initiative on the general election ballot. The number 420 is a colloquial term referencing marijuana or cannabis consumption.