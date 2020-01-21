Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND STABBINGS-MURDER TRIAL

Murder trial begins in fatal Portland light-rail stabbings

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The murder trial for a man charged with fatally stabbing two men and severely injuring a third on a light-trail train in Portland, Oregon, begins with jury selection on Tuesday. Prosecutors say just prior to the 2017 stabbings, Jeremy Christian was hurling racist and anti-Muslim slurs at two black women, including one who was wearing a Muslim head covering. Court documents say fellow passengers Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Micah Fletcher got into a shoving match with Christian and he stabbed them. A third man, Ricky Best, was stabbed when he intervened. Namkai-Meche and Best died and Fletcher sustained serious injuries.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-PUBLIC RECORDS

Legislature sees records requests spike since court ruling

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — House and Senate administrators in Washington state are working through how to deal with the influx of requests they’re receiving now that the state Supreme Court has ruled legislators are fully subject to the same disclosure laws that other elected officials are. The 60-day legislative session began Jan. 13, and House and Senate administrators have seen an sharp uptick in the number of public records requests. In the month since the ruling, the Senate has received at least 35 requests, compared to the 20 they fielded in all of 2019. In the House, there were 43 requests in December, compared to nine in the previous December.

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY-IDAHO

Idaho lawmakers consider changes in primary voting rules

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho voters have about two weeks to choose a political party if they want to vote in the Democratic and Republican residential primaries in March. A legislative committee on Monday sent to the full House legislation that will take effect immediately should it pass and be signed into law by Republican Gov. Brad Little. The legislation will change state law to require a voter affiliate with a particular party about 90 days before the presidential primary. Democrats allow unaffiliated voters to participate in their presidential primary but Republicans do not.

HOOD RIVER-WATER ADVISORY

Hood River residents told to boil water over bacteria fears

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (AP) — A boil water advisory is in effect for water customers in Hood River, Oregon, after “potentially harmful bacteria” was found in the supply on Sunday evening. KOIN reports that a loss of water pressure in the distribution system caused the potential for bacteria to infiltrate the supply and could cause sickness for those with weakened immune systems. City officials said customers should boil their water for at least 1 minute, then let it cool before bottling it. Hood River officials expect to resolve the issue within 48 hours.

WASHINGTON FERRY RIDERSHIP

2019 saw fewer passengers on Washington State Ferries

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington State Ferries saw ridership fall 3.2% last year, held down by February’s snowstorm and ongoing waterfront construction and alternative ferry service from Kitsap Transit. The Seattle Times reports that State Ferries tallied 23.9 million passengers in 2019, down about 800,000 from 2018. The Seattle-Bremerton route recorded the largest drop, with ridership down 15%. That’s a decline of more than 400,000 customers from 2018. Ridership on the state’s busiest route, between Seattle and Bainbridge Island, fell 2.2%.

EXCHANGE-MOLLY OF DENALI

Indigenous ‘Molly of Denali’ is more than a cartoon for some

(___ Information from: Indian Country Today, )

.

BANKRUPT EYMAN

State challenges extensive spending by bankrupt Tim Eyman

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is challenging the lavish personal spending of bankrupt anti-tax activist and candidate for governor Tim Eyman. Ferguson says Eyman’s assets must be preserved so he can pay his debts to the state. The Seattle Times reports that Eyman’s bankruptcy filings show he’s been spending nearly $24,000 a month over the past year. That includes money for lawyers, $2,400 over a 10-month span on Starbucks cards, and a $79 haircut every few weeks. The state is seeking more than $3 million from Eyman, including $230,000 in contempt-of-court sanctions in a campaign-finance case.

SEATTLE OFFICER FIRED

Seattle officer fired over ‘threatening’ social media posts

SEATTLE (AP) — Documents show that a Seattle police officer who was fired over social media posts had been deemed “threatening” by the U.S. Secret Service. The Seattle Times reports that the agency found officer Duane Goodman had made posts implying violence against former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. The Secret Service referred him for possible criminal prosecution but the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to file charges. In a disciplinary document released Friday by the Seattle Police Department, Chief Carmen Best said Goodman’s social-media posts caused her to lose confidence in his ability to serve the public.

NURSES STRIKE

Nurses, caregivers announce strike at Swedish hospital

EDMONDS, Wash. (AP) — Nurses and caregivers from Swedish hospital have notified the hospital that they will strike for three days at all of the medical center’s locations in the Seattle region starting on Jan. 28. The Service Employees International Union delivered the strike notice to hospital officials on Friday, after negotiations stalled. The union represents about 7,800 registered nurses, technical and service caregivers with Swedish Medical Center in Seattle and Swedish Edmonds. Swedish CEO Guy Hudson says contract nurses and caregivers will be flown in to fill in during the strike. Hospital officials say the hospitals and emergency rooms will be unaffected, but non-urgent procedures may be delayed.

ICE CLIMBING DEATH

Ice climber dies in avalanche in southwest Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Authorities say a Seattle woman was killed in an ice climbing accident in southwest Colorado. The Denver Post reports 44-year-old Van Le Little was with a guide on the Dungeon Ice Climbing Route in Ouray County on Saturday morning when a chunk of ice broke off from a ledge above her and triggered an avalanche. She was caught in the slide and was swept to a nearby river. The county’s emergency manager says Little was climbing with three others, none of whom was injured. She had stepped off to the side of the climb to take pictures when the avalanche was triggered.