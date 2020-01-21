OR–Oregon News Digest

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 12:30 p.m.

PORTLAND STABBINGS-MURDER TRIAL

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man charged with fatally stabbing two men who authorities say confronted him during a racist rant on a Portland, Oregon, light-rail train goes to trial Tuesday, two years after the killings in a liberal city. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 840 words. AP Photos.

COAL EXPORTS

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming and Montana asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to rule on Washington State’s denial of a permit for a port facility that could boost U.S. coal exports. By Mead Gruver. SENT: 610 words.

AIR FORCE FLIGHTS-WILDLIFE

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Conservationists are concerned a U.S. Air Force proposal to lower the altitude of supersonic flights around an Idaho air base could have negative impacts on wildlife. SENT: 290 words.

DEFENDING FREEDOM OF THE PRESS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A nonprofit press freedom group announced on Tuesday that it would provide pro bono legal services in five states – including Oregon – to help local news organizations defend their right to gather and report the news. By Travis Loller. SENT: 390 words.

SPORTS

BKN—TRAIL BLAZERS-KINGS TRADE

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired veteran forward Trevor Ariza from the Sacramento Kings. SENT: 200 words.

IN BRIEF:

—FATAL CRASH: 2 pedestrians killed in Vancouver crash.