Oregon Daybook

Tuesday, Jan. 21 11:00 AM Republican Rep. Greg Walden holds a town hall meeting

Location: Crane Union High School, 43277 Crane-Venator Rd, Crane, OR

Weblinks: http://walden.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repgregwalden

Contacts: Justin Discigi, Office of Rep. Greg Walden, 1 202 226 7338

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 21 7:00 PM Samantha Power speaks at World Oregon event – Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.S. Samantha Power speaks at part of the World Oregon 2020 International Speaker Series: Bridging Perspectives in Portland

Location: Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://worldoregon.org, https://twitter.com/worldoregon

Contacts: WorldOregon, community@worldoregon.org, 1 503 306 5252