AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 8:52 pm

Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Century 45, Highland 42

Firth 63, Ririe 40

Hillcrest 49, Madison 44

Mackay 68, Butte County 67

Marsing 55, Payette 22

Moscow 66, Pullman, Wash. 45

Preston 69, Minico 66

Rigby 63, Blackfoot 47

Skyline 70, Bonneville 63

Star Valley, Wyo. 55, Sugar-Salem 37

Victory Charter 50, Compass Public Charter School 33

Watersprings 59, Sho-Ban 27

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Mountain View 52, Borah 33

Murtaugh 47, Richfield 20

Parma 69, Weiser 28

Sandpoint 42, Kellogg 36

Sho-Ban 57, Watersprings 28

Timberline 70, Rocky Mountain 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

