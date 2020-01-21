Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Century 45, Highland 42
Firth 63, Ririe 40
Hillcrest 49, Madison 44
Mackay 68, Butte County 67
Marsing 55, Payette 22
Moscow 66, Pullman, Wash. 45
Preston 69, Minico 66
Rigby 63, Blackfoot 47
Skyline 70, Bonneville 63
Star Valley, Wyo. 55, Sugar-Salem 37
Victory Charter 50, Compass Public Charter School 33
Watersprings 59, Sho-Ban 27
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Mountain View 52, Borah 33
Murtaugh 47, Richfield 20
Parma 69, Weiser 28
Sandpoint 42, Kellogg 36
Sho-Ban 57, Watersprings 28
Timberline 70, Rocky Mountain 40
___
