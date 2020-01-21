AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Tuesday, Jan. 21 9:30 AM King County Council meetings – King County Council meetings, including Government Accountability and Oversight Committee meeting (9:30 AM PST) and a full council meeting (1:00 PM PST). The latter’s agenda includes confirmation of the reappointment of King County Councilmembers Caludia Balducci and Joe McDermott and Seattle City Councilmember Debora Juarez to the Sound Transit Board. Renton City Councilmember Edward Prince is also appointed to the Sound Transit Board

Location: King County Courthouse, 516 3rd Ave #1200, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: Daniel DeMay, King County Council, daniel.demay@kingcounty.gov, 1 206 263 3767

Wednesday, Jan. 22 1:00 PM King County Council meeting – King County Council Mobility and Environment Committee meeting, with agenda update on proposed upzoning in the Skyway-West Hill area, with a focus on issues of equity and gentrification, and legislation to accelerate the conversion of King County’s vehicle fleet to all-electric

Location: King County Courthouse, 516 3rd Ave #1200, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: David Shurtleff, King County, Shurtleff@kingcounty.gov, 1 206 477 2181

Wednesday, Jan. 22 Trippie Redd begins North American tour

Location: Showbox SoDo, 1700 1st Ave S, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: , https://twitter.com/trippieredd

Contacts: Jennie Boddy, Universal Music, jennie.boddy@umusic.com

Wednesday, Jan. 22 Opening night for Seattle Rep’s production of Sam Shepard comedy – ‘True West’, opening night for Seattle Rep’s production of the comedy play by Sam Shepard, following two brothers from different walks of life as they clash when they have to house sit for their mother in a Los Angeles suburb, exploring the misguided myths of family, identity, and the American Dream

Location: Seattle Rep, 155 Mercer St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://www.seattlerep.org/, https://twitter.com/seattlerep

Contacts: Michelle Sanders, Michelle Sanders Communications, michelle@michellesanderspr.com, 1 206 595 1151

CORPORATE DATA

Wednesday, Jan. 22 4:00 PM Costco Wholesale Corp: Full year 2019 AGM

Location: Meydenbauer Center, 11100 NE 6th St, Bellevue, WA

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=83830&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Jeff Elliott / Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp Investor Relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8264 / 8203

Thursday, Jan. 23 – Sunday, Jan. 26 Tacoma Home + Garden Show

Location: Tacoma Dome, 2727 East D Street, Tacoma, WA

Weblinks: http://tacomahomeandgardenshow.com/, https://twitter.com/TacomaHomeShow

Contacts: Tyson Kidd, Marketplace Events, TysonK@mpeshows.com, 1 206 785 0440 x223