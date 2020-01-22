Grand Canyon looks for home win vs Seattle

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Seattle (10-10, 3-2) vs. Grand Canyon (7-11, 2-2)

Grand Canyon University Arena, Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon looks for its fourth straight win over Seattle at Grand Canyon University Arena. The last victory for the Redhawks at Grand Canyon was a 59-57 win on Jan. 30, 2016.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Grand Canyon’s Alessandro Lever has averaged 15.5 points and 5.6 rebounds while Carlos Johnson has put up 14.6 points and 5.3 rebounds. For the Redhawks, Terrell Brown has averaged 19.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and five assists while Morgan Means has put up 11.3 points and 4.9 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Antelopes have allowed only 65 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 71.8 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: T. Brown has had his hand in 49 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 19 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 69: Grand Canyon is 0-10 this year when it allows 69 points or more and 7-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 69.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Redhawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Antelopes. Grand Canyon has 30 assists on 69 field goals (43.5 percent) over its past three contests while Seattle has assists on 42 of 83 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Seattle offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 10th-lowest rate in the nation. The Grand Canyon defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 270th among Division I teams).

