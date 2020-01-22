Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Growing hemp would be legal in Idaho under proposed legislation. The Senate Health and Welfare Committee on Tuesday voted to clear the way for a hearing on the bill brought forward by Republican Rep. Dorothy Moon. The legislation aims to align state law with federal law contained in the 2018 Farm Bill. It would change Idaho law to allow hemp with a small amount of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. Idaho law currently allows no trace of THC. Attempts to legalize hemp in Idaho failed last year. Moon says the legislation has an emergency clause that would allow farmers to grow hemp this year if signed into law.

GARDEN VALLEY, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho State Police says two people were found dead in Garden Valley Tuesday morning in a possible murder-suicide case. State law enforcement officers and Boise County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the rural home after someone reported that shots had been fired there. Few details have been released, and the case remains under investigation.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho law enforcement officials and prosecutors are voicing opposition to proposed legislation decriminalizing the use of illegal drugs. The groups said Tuesday that the legislation put forward by Democratic Sen. Grant Burgoyne would allow a person to legally possess up to trafficking amounts of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. The Idaho Fraternal Order of Police, Idaho Chiefs of Police Association, Idaho Prosecuting Attorneys Association and the Idaho Sheriffs’ Association put out the statement. Burgoyne says the legislation is intended to put the focus more on treatment and less on prosecution and punishment.

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Conservationists worried that continued livestock grazing in a Wyoming forest could endanger grizzly bears are preparing to sue the U.S. government. Western Watersheds Project, Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Yellowstone to Uintas Connection allege a 2019 decision to allow grazing to continue in a large area of Bridger-Teton National Forest violates the Endangered Species Act. The groups filed notice Tuesday they intend to sue the U.S. Forest Service within 60 days. Biologists have found many as 72 grizzly bears could be killed for harassing or killing livestock over a decade without harming the greater Yellowstone region’s grizzly population. The groups question that finding. Forest officials say they’re reviewing the notice.