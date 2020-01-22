Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MANZANITA, Ore. (AP) — A tornado caused some minor damage to homes in Manzanita, Oregon, on Tuesday morning. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Tillamook County Emergency Manager Gordon McCraw said the county got reports a little after 11 a.m. about a possible tornado. He said he took pictures and then called the National Weather Service, which did an assessment and classified the funnel cloud as a EF-0 tornado with winds between 65 and 70 mph.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The murder trial for a man charged with fatally stabbing two men and severely injuring a third on a light-trail train in Portland, Oregon, begins with jury selection on Tuesday. Prosecutors say just prior to the 2017 stabbings, Jeremy Christian was hurling racist and anti-Muslim slurs at two black women, including one who was wearing a Muslim head covering. Court documents say fellow passengers Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Micah Fletcher got into a shoving match with Christian and he stabbed them. A third man, Ricky Best, was stabbed when he intervened. Namkai-Meche and Best died and Fletcher sustained serious injuries.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming and Montana are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on Washington State’s denial of a permit for a port facility that could boost U.S. coal exports. The coal-producing Rocky Mountain states argue in a filing Tuesday the denial violates the U.S. Constitution. Washington State in 2017 denied a key permit for South Jordan, Utah-based Lighthouse Resources to be able to proceed with its $680 million Millennium Bulk Terminals project in Longview, Washington. Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said Tuesday the denial is a “de facto blockade” on coal-mining states. A spokesman for Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says Washington will continue to defend its decision.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Police say two pedestrians were killed in a crash in Vancouver, Washington, Tuesday morning. The crash happened about 6:30 a.m. Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp told The Columbian that the victims include a child between the ages of 10 and 14 and an older teen or young adult. The identities and genders of the two were not immediately available. Both died at the scene. The two were struck by a full-sized Chevrolet pickup. Kapp said the driver remained on the scene. Impairment on the part of the driver is not believed to be a factor.