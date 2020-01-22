Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. has its first case of a new virus found last month in China, but health officials say they believe the overall risk to Americans is low. A Washington state resident who recently returned from a trip to central China has been diagnosed with the new virus. Health officials said Tuesday that the man returned to the Seattle area in the middle of last week after traveling to the Wuhan area, where the outbreak began. The man is in his 30s and is in good condition at a hospital in Everett, outside Seattle.

UNDATED (AP) — Health authorities are closely watching an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a new virus from China. Governments are stepping up surveillance of airline passengers from central China and taking other steps to try to control the outbreak. Scientists have identified it as a new coronavirus in the same family of viruses that cause the common cold as well as severe illnesses such as SARS. Authorities have confirmed the virus can spread from person to person, but much is still unknown about it. The SARS outbreak in 2002-03 killed about 800 people, but it’s unknown yet if this illness could be as bad.

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — New Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney has reinstated a deputy who was fired by Fortney’s predecessor over a fatal shooting. In a statement Tuesday, the sheriff said Deputy Arthur Wallin never should have been fired in the first place because his actions were within department policy. Wallin shot and killed 24-year-old Nickolas Peters following a chase by Snohomish County sheriff’s deputies in October 2018. The Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office declined to file charges against Wallin, but earlier this month the county settled a federal lawsuit brought by Peters’ family for $1 million.

SEATTLE (AP) — Two days of public hearings before a Washington state senate panel drew dozens of supporters and opponents of measures that seek to set certain limits on firearms. A grieving mother, a frightened student, prosecutors and law enforcement officers told the law and justice committee that limiting the size of firearm magazines will save lives. But a home-invasion victim, gun store owners and a tribal chairman said banning high-capacity magazines prevent vulnerable people from protecting themselves. The panel also heard testimony on a bill to require safety training for getting a concealed carry permit and a measure to take guns from people charged with felony DUIs.