Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Former Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead is the new offensive coordinator at Oregon. Moorhead replaces Marcus Arroyo, who went on to become the head coach at UNLV. Moorhead was dismissed by Mississippi State after just two seasons and was replaced by Washington State coach Mike Leach. The Bulldogs went 6-7 this season, finishing with a loss to Louisville in the Music City Bowl.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Second-ranked Gonzaga is battling injuries and will be shorthanded heading into Saturday’s game against Pacific. Freshman Anton Watson is out for the rest of the season because he will undergo shoulder surgery. Leading scorer and rebounder Filip Petrusev had to leave the game against BYU early in the second half because of a high ankle sprain. It is unclear when he will return. That leaves a very thin bench for the Bulldogs. Petrusev averages 16.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Trail Blazers have formally announced a trade with the Sacramento Kings that brings veteran forward Trevor Ariza to Portland. The Blazers also get Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan in the deal. The Kings acquire Kent Bazemore and Anthony Tolliver from Portland, in addition to a pair of second-round draft picks.

UNDATED (AP) — Christine Sinclair highlights Canada’s 20-player roster for the CONCACAF Olympic qualifying tournament starting later this month. The Canadians have won the bronze medal at the last two Olympics. They’ll vie to make the field for this summer’s games in Tokyo starting on Jan. 29 in Texas against Saint Kitts and Nevis. Sinclair is one goal away from tying retired U.S. star Abby Wambach’s record of 184 goals in international play. Sinclair is Canada’s longtime captain and also plays for the Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League.