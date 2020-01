AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Wednesday, Jan. 22 2:00 PM Idaho Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence receives monetary donation – Idaho Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence receives over $53,000 from the Jackson Food Stores/15th Annual ‘Gift of Peace’ campaign

Location: Jacksons Food Stores, 3110 W State St, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idvsa.org/, https://twitter.com/EngagingVoices

Contacts: Fiona Gwozdz, fgwozdz@oliverrussell.com, 1 503 334 7214

Friday, Jan. 24 First day of in-person no excuse absentee voting in Idaho, ahead of the 10 Mar presidential primary election

Weblinks: https://sos.idaho.gov/, https://twitter.com/IDSecOfState

Contacts: Idaho Secretary of State Election Division, elections@sos.idaho.gov, 1 208 334 2852