Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Idaho at 1:50 p.m.

PARENTAL LEAVE-EXECUTIVE ORDER

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday issued an executive order increasing paid leave for parents in the executive branch to eight weeks. The Republican governor signed the Families First Act that he says encourages strong families, will help retain employees in state government, and is part of his goal of making the state a place where children will stay and those who have left will choose to return. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 360 words.

SCIENCE STANDARDS-HEARING

BOISE — A panel of Idaho lawmakers heard contentious testimony Wednesday on the state’s education standards for science. The Idaho Content Standards on English language arts, math and science are heavily based on the Common Core standards used by more than 40 states to describe what students should know after completing each grade. By Rebecca Boone. UPCOMING: 500 words.

IDAHO TAX RELIEF

BOISE — Idaho residents would get a break on property taxes and grocery sales taxes under proposed legislation introduced Wednesday. The House Revenue and Taxation Committee voted to clear the way for hearings on four measures, most of them introduced by the House’s two most powerful members. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 450 words.

WASHINGTON LAWMAKER-INVESTIGATION

SPOKANE, Wash. — Democratic leaders of the state House of Representatives may not take any further action against a Republican lawmaker who has been accused of “domestic terrorism” unless they get enough Republican votes to expel him. SENT: 230 words.

ALSO:

GARDEN VALLEY-SHOOTING-MOTHER SON: Idaho police say son fatally shot mother before killing self