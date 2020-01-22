Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO-HEMP

Legislation to legalize hemp in Idaho introduced in Senate

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Growing hemp would be legal in Idaho under proposed legislation. The Senate Health and Welfare Committee on Tuesday voted to clear the way for a hearing on the bill brought forward by Republican Rep. Dorothy Moon. The legislation aims to align state law with federal law contained in the 2018 Farm Bill. It would change Idaho law to allow hemp with a small amount of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. Idaho law currently allows no trace of THC. Attempts to legalize hemp in Idaho failed last year. Moon says the legislation has an emergency clause that would allow farmers to grow hemp this year if signed into law.

GARDEN VALLEY-TWO DEAD

Police investigating after 2 found dead in Garden Valley

GARDEN VALLEY, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho State Police says two people were found dead in Garden Valley Tuesday morning in a possible murder-suicide case. State law enforcement officers and Boise County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the rural home after someone reported that shots had been fired there. Few details have been released, and the case remains under investigation.

IDAHO DRUGS-DECRIMINALIZATION

Law enforcement officials oppose bill decriminalizing drugs

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho law enforcement officials and prosecutors are voicing opposition to proposed legislation decriminalizing the use of illegal drugs. The groups said Tuesday that the legislation put forward by Democratic Sen. Grant Burgoyne would allow a person to legally possess up to trafficking amounts of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. The Idaho Fraternal Order of Police, Idaho Chiefs of Police Association, Idaho Prosecuting Attorneys Association and the Idaho Sheriffs’ Association put out the statement. Burgoyne says the legislation is intended to put the focus more on treatment and less on prosecution and punishment.

YELLOWSTONE GRIZZLIES-GRAZING

Groups prepare to sue over grazing in Wyoming grizzly range

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Conservationists worried that continued livestock grazing in a Wyoming forest could endanger grizzly bears are preparing to sue the U.S. government. Western Watersheds Project, Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Yellowstone to Uintas Connection allege a 2019 decision to allow grazing to continue in a large area of Bridger-Teton National Forest violates the Endangered Species Act. The groups filed notice Tuesday they intend to sue the U.S. Forest Service within 60 days. Biologists have found many as 72 grizzly bears could be killed for harassing or killing livestock over a decade without harming the greater Yellowstone region’s grizzly population. The groups question that finding. Forest officials say they’re reviewing the notice.

SHUTTERED SKI AREA

Sleeping Giant Ski Area to suspend winter operations

CODY, Wyo. (AP) — Sleeping Giant Ski Area in northwest Wyoming is suspending winter operations after this season because of financial problems. The Cody Enterprise reported Tuesday the number of skiers and snowboarders who visited the area did not justify the business, which runs a deficit of more than $200,000 a year. In 2007, a local group launched a plan to acquire Sleeping Giant, which had shuttered three years earlier. The Yellowstone Recreations Foundation was established to reopen the ski area. The manager of the foundation called Tuesday’s decision “agonizing but necessary.”

BOND ELECTIONS-RESTRICTIONS

Idaho legislation would limit rerunning failed bond votes

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Bond elections that fail won’t be allowed before voters again for a minimum of 11 months under proposed legislation. The House State Affairs Committee on Tuesday voted to hold a hearing on the legislation brought forward by Republican Rep. Heather Scott. Taxing districts can currently bring failed bonds back for a vote within months and up to four times a year. Scott put forward similar legislation two years ago, but it never got a hearing in the Senate. Scott says taxing districts should respect voters who reject bonds by not rerunning the same bond election within a few months.