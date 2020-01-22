Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON-TORNADO

Oregon coast tornado causes minor damage

MANZANITA, Ore. (AP) — A tornado caused some minor damage to homes in Manzanita, Oregon, on Tuesday morning. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Tillamook County Emergency Manager Gordon McCraw said the county got reports a little after 11 a.m. about a possible tornado. He said he took pictures and then called the National Weather Service, which did an assessment and classified the funnel cloud as a EF-0 tornado with winds between 65 and 70 mph.

AP-US-PORTLAND-STABBINGS-MURDER-TRIAL

Murder trial begins in fatal Portland light-rail stabbings

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The murder trial for a man charged with fatally stabbing two men and severely injuring a third on a light-trail train in Portland, Oregon, begins with jury selection on Tuesday. Prosecutors say just prior to the 2017 stabbings, Jeremy Christian was hurling racist and anti-Muslim slurs at two black women, including one who was wearing a Muslim head covering. Court documents say fellow passengers Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Micah Fletcher got into a shoving match with Christian and he stabbed them. A third man, Ricky Best, was stabbed when he intervened. Namkai-Meche and Best died and Fletcher sustained serious injuries.

AP-US-COAL-EXPORTS

Wyoming, Montana seek Supreme Court ruling on coal exports

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming and Montana are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on Washington State’s denial of a permit for a port facility that could boost U.S. coal exports. The coal-producing Rocky Mountain states argue in a filing Tuesday the denial violates the U.S. Constitution. Washington State in 2017 denied a key permit for South Jordan, Utah-based Lighthouse Resources to be able to proceed with its $680 million Millennium Bulk Terminals project in Longview, Washington. Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said Tuesday the denial is a “de facto blockade” on coal-mining states. A spokesman for Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says Washington will continue to defend its decision.

FATAL CRASH

2 pedestrians killed in Vancouver crash

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Police say two pedestrians were killed in a crash in Vancouver, Washington, Tuesday morning. The crash happened about 6:30 a.m. Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp told The Columbian that the victims include a child between the ages of 10 and 14 and an older teen or young adult. The identities and genders of the two were not immediately available. Both died at the scene. The two were struck by a full-sized Chevrolet pickup. Kapp said the driver remained on the scene. Impairment on the part of the driver is not believed to be a factor.

AIR FORCE FLIGHTS-WILDLIFE

Conservationists oppose lowering Idaho military flight floor

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (AP) — Conservationists say they are concerned a U.S. Air Force proposal to lower the altitude of supersonic flights around an Idaho air base could have negative impacts on wildlife. The Times-News reports that wildlife advocates fear dropping the flight floors could affect animals in the area covered by Mountain Home Air Force Base airspace. Pilots can already fly low and at supersonic speeds in southern Idaho. The Air Force says it also needs to fly lower in portions of Nevada and Oregon. WildLands Defense wants flight noise reduced while emphasizing that the environmental impact statement needs to include wildlife analysis.

HOOD RIVER-WATER ADVISORY

Hood River residents told to boil water over bacteria fears

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (AP) — A boil water advisory is in effect for water customers in Hood River, Oregon, after “potentially harmful bacteria” was found in the supply on Sunday evening. KOIN reports that a loss of water pressure in the distribution system caused the potential for bacteria to infiltrate the supply and could cause sickness for those with weakened immune systems. City officials said customers should boil their water for at least 1 minute, then let it cool before bottling it. Hood River officials expect to resolve the issue within 48 hours.

HIGH SCHOOL FIRE

Classes cancelled at Beaverton High following fire

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Classes at a high school in Beaverton, Oregon, will be cancelled Tuesday following a weekend fire. KOIN reports that investigators concluded on Sunday that the “failure of a small refrigerator” in of the Beaverton High School classrooms started the fire around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The fire has now been classified as accidental, said Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue. A final estimate on the damage the fire caused has not been released.

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY-IDAHO

Idaho lawmakers consider changes in primary voting rules

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho voters have about two weeks to choose a political party if they want to vote in the Democratic and Republican residential primaries in March. A legislative committee on Monday sent to the full House legislation that will take effect immediately should it pass and be signed into law by Republican Gov. Brad Little. The legislation will change state law to require a voter affiliate with a particular party about 90 days before the presidential primary. Democrats allow unaffiliated voters to participate in their presidential primary but Republicans do not.