Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CHINA-OUTBREAK-US

Washington man is 1st in US to catch new virus from China

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. has its first case of a new virus found last month in China, but health officials say they believe the overall risk to Americans is low. A Washington state resident who recently returned from a trip to central China has been diagnosed with the new virus. Health officials said Tuesday that the man returned to the Seattle area in the middle of last week after traveling to the Wuhan area, where the outbreak began. The man is in his 30s and is in good condition at a hospital in Everett, outside Seattle.

CHINA-OUTBREAK-SCIENCE SAYS

Science Says: What to know about the viral outbreak in China

Health authorities are closely watching an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a new virus from China. Governments are stepping up surveillance of airline passengers from central China and taking other steps to try to control the outbreak. Scientists have identified it as a new coronavirus in the same family of viruses that cause the common cold as well as severe illnesses such as SARS. Authorities have confirmed the virus can spread from person to person, but much is still unknown about it. The SARS outbreak in 2002-03 killed about 800 people, but it’s unknown yet if this illness could be as bad.

DEPUTY REINSTATED

Snohomish County sheriff reinstates fired deputy

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — New Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney has reinstated a deputy who was fired by Fortney’s predecessor over a fatal shooting. In a statement Tuesday, the sheriff said Deputy Arthur Wallin never should have been fired in the first place because his actions were within department policy. Wallin shot and killed 24-year-old Nickolas Peters following a chase by Snohomish County sheriff’s deputies in October 2018. The Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office declined to file charges against Wallin, but earlier this month the county settled a federal lawsuit brought by Peters’ family for $1 million.

FIREARMS BILLS-HEARINGS

Washington state Senate tackles list of gun bills

SEATTLE (AP) — Two days of public hearings before a Washington state senate panel drew dozens of supporters and opponents of measures that seek to set certain limits on firearms. A grieving mother, a frightened student, prosecutors and law enforcement officers told the law and justice committee that limiting the size of firearm magazines will save lives. But a home-invasion victim, gun store owners and a tribal chairman said banning high-capacity magazines prevent vulnerable people from protecting themselves. The panel also heard testimony on a bill to require safety training for getting a concealed carry permit and a measure to take guns from people charged with felony DUIs.

AP-US-COAL-EXPORTS

Wyoming, Montana seek Supreme Court ruling on coal exports

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming and Montana are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on Washington State’s denial of a permit for a port facility that could boost U.S. coal exports. The coal-producing Rocky Mountain states argue in a filing Tuesday the denial violates the U.S. Constitution. Washington State in 2017 denied a key permit for South Jordan, Utah-based Lighthouse Resources to be able to proceed with its $680 million Millennium Bulk Terminals project in Longview, Washington. Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said Tuesday the denial is a “de facto blockade” on coal-mining states. A spokesman for Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says Washington will continue to defend its decision.

THURSTON COUNTY-DEPUTY SHOOTING

Deputy shoots, kills man in Thurston County

LACEY, Wash. (AP) — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy shot and killed a man who pulled a knife after being hit with a Taser. A statement from the office says the deputy responded at about 5:25 a.m. Tuesday to a report that the man was at a home near Lacey in violation of a restraining order. The deputy used a Taser on the man after he refused to follow instructions. The sheriff’s office says the man then pulled a knife and the deputy shot him. The deputy is a six-year veteran of law enforcement. He has been placed on administrative reassignment pending a review of the shooting.

FATAL CRASH

2 pedestrians killed in Vancouver crash

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Police say two pedestrians were killed in a crash in Vancouver, Washington, Tuesday morning. The crash happened about 6:30 a.m. Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp told The Columbian that the victims include a child between the ages of 10 and 14 and an older teen or young adult. The identities and genders of the two were not immediately available. Both died at the scene. The two were struck by a full-sized Chevrolet pickup. Kapp said the driver remained on the scene. Impairment on the part of the driver is not believed to be a factor.

AP-US-PORTLAND-STABBINGS-MURDER-TRIAL

Murder trial begins in fatal Portland light-rail stabbings

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The murder trial for a man charged with fatally stabbing two men and severely injuring a third on a light-trail train in Portland, Oregon, begins with jury selection on Tuesday. Prosecutors say just prior to the 2017 stabbings, Jeremy Christian was hurling racist and anti-Muslim slurs at two black women, including one who was wearing a Muslim head covering. Court documents say fellow passengers Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Micah Fletcher got into a shoving match with Christian and he stabbed them. A third man, Ricky Best, was stabbed when he intervened. Namkai-Meche and Best died and Fletcher sustained serious injuries.

CRANE OVERSIGHT-LEGISLATION

Washington state bill proposes stricter crane regulations

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state lawmakers are considering more regulations and bigger fines around the disassembly of tower cranes at construction sites. The Seattle Times reported the effort comes in response to an April 2019 crane collapse that killed four people in Seattle. A bill sponsored by Democratic state Sen. Karen Keiser would require a Department of Labor and Industries representative to attend every tower crane disassembly in the state. Companies disassembling a crane would need to give 48 hours notice and pay a fee of up to $1,000. A $50,000 fee would be imposed for a violation resulting in a fatality.

AP-US-BACKPAGE-SEX-TRAFFICKING

NY lawsuit targets shuttered sex marketplace Backpage

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who says she was exploited for years starting at age 12 by a sex trafficker who used the shuttered website Backpage.com to sell her is suing the founders of the site. The lawsuit filed in state court in Manhattan on Tuesday by Melanie Thompson charges that the men who ran Backpage advertised her for sex even though they knew she was a minor. Backpage was shut down by the federal government in 2018. Messages requesting comment were sent Tuesday to their attorneys.