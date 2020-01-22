AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Wednesday, Jan. 22 7:00 AM Oregon legislators discuss health care bills ahead at OHF event – Oregon Health Forum holds event to discuss health care bills ahead of a 35-day session of the Oregon Legislature. Speakers include Oregon State Reps. Cedric Hayden, Ron Noble, Rachel Prusak, Andrea Salina, and State Sen. Laurie Monnes-Anderson

Location: Multnomah Athletic Club, 1849 SW Salmon St, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.oregonhealthforum.org, https://twitter.com/ORHealthForum

Contacts: Diane Lund-Muzikant, Oregon Health Forum, diane@oregonhealthforum.org, 1 503 894 8548

Wednesday, Jan. 22 2:00 PM Oregon Department of Human Services stakeholder meeting

Location: Oregon Human Services Department, 500 Summer St NE, Salem, OR

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov/DHS

Contacts: Robert Oakes, communications.dhs@state.or.us, 1 503 945 6331

Friday, Jan. 24 – Sunday, Jan. 26 Wizard World Portland – Wizard World Portland, touring event for pop culture and comic books featuring special guests. Guests include Tom Welling, Dylan McDermott, James Marsters, Holly Marie Combs, Emily Swallow and Michael Rosenbaum

Location: Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.wizardworld.com, https://twitter.com/WizardWorld, #WizardWorld

Contacts: Jerry Milani, Wizard World – Press, pr@wizardworld.com, 1 646 883 5022