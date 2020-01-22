Sac State looks for home win vs Portland St.

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Portland State (10-10, 4-4) vs. Sacramento State (10-6, 3-4)

The Hornets Nest, Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State looks for its fourth straight win over Portland State at The Hornets Nest. The last victory for the Vikings at Sacramento State was an 81-63 win on Jan. 23, 2016.

TEAM LEADERS: Sacramento State’s Joshua Patton has averaged 14.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks while Ethan Esposito has put up 9.4 points and 5.4 rebounds. For the Vikings, Holland Woods has averaged 17.7 points and 5.7 assists while Alonzo Walker has put up 10 points and six rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Woods has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Portland State field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 31 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Sacramento State has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 67.1 points while giving up 47.3.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Hornets have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Vikings. Sacramento State has an assist on 34 of 63 field goals (54 percent) over its previous three matchups while Portland State has assists on 42 of 96 field goals (43.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Sacramento State defense has held opponents to 55.9 points per game, the third-lowest mark in Division I. Portland State has given up an average of 74.7 points through 20 games (ranking the Vikings 256th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: and

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, , using data from STATS LLC,