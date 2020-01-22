WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington at 12:30 p.m.

ODD-NUMBERED YEAR ELECTIONS

OLYMPIA, Wash. – A House panel is considering a measure that would eliminate elections in odd-numbered years in Washington state. By Rachel La Corte. DEVELOPING.

ONLINE VOTING-SEATTLE

SEATTLE – An obscure Seattle-area election will be the first in the country in which all voters will be allowed to vote online, from their phones or other touch-screen device. UPCOMING: 400 words.

WASHINGTON LAWMAKER-INVESTIGATION

SPOKANE, Wash. — Democratic leaders of the state House of Representatives may not take any further action against a Republican lawmaker who has been accused of “domestic terrorism” unless they get enough Republican votes to expel him. SENT: 240 words.

BEZOS-SAUDI ARABIA

The phone of Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos was hacked after receiving a file sent from an account used by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, United Nations experts said. The two experts called for an “immediate investigation” by the United States into information that suggests that Bezos’ phone was likely hacked after he received an MP4 video file sent from the Saudi prince’s WhatsApp account in May 2018. By Aya Batrawy. SENT: 975 words, photos.

MICROSOFT-IRS-TAX DISPUTE

SEATTLE — A federal judge says it’s likely that Microsoft was trying to avoid or evade paying U.S. taxes and is ordering the company to hand over financial documents from more than a decade ago.

INDIAN CHILD WELFARE ACT

NEW ORLEANS — A 1978 law giving preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings involving American Indian children was getting a second look Wednesday from a federal appeals court in New Orleans. By Kevin McGill. DEVELOPING.

IN BRIEF:

—WASHINGTON UNEMPLOYMENT: Washington unemployment rate for December was 4.3 %.

—PORTLAND STABBING: Suspect arrested in stabbing of Portland firefighter.

—SEATTLE SHOOTING: Man fatally shot in downtown Seattle.

—DISCRIMINATION SETTLEMENT: Washington company settles disability discrimination claim.