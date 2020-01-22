WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ODD-NUMBERED YEAR ELECTIONS

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A House panel is considering a measure that would eliminate elections in Washington state in odd-numbered years, with supporters arguing it would increase voter participation and opponents saying it would unfairly limit voters’ ability to file ballot measures. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 510 words.

ONLINE VOTING-SEATTLE

SEATTLE — An election for a volunteer board in the Seattle area is so obscure that voter turnout is typically less than 1%. Officials are giving online voting a trial run this year to try to boost turnout and explore how it might work in a bigger election. SENT: 590 words.

WASHINGTON LAWMAKER-INVESTIGATION

SPOKANE, Wash. — Democratic leaders of the state House of Representatives may not take any further action against a Republican lawmaker who has been accused of “domestic terrorism” unless they get enough Republican votes to expel him. SENT: 240 words.

BEZOS-SAUDI ARABIA

The phone of Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos was hacked after receiving a file sent from an account used by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, United Nations experts said. The two experts called for an “immediate investigation” by the United States into information that suggests that Bezos’ phone was likely hacked after he received an MP4 video file sent from the Saudi prince’s WhatsApp account in May 2018. By Aya Batrawy. SENT: 975 words, photos.

With BEZOS-SAUDI ARABIA TIMELINE. SENT: 480 words.

MICROSOFT-IRS-TAX DISPUTE

SEATTLE — A federal judge says it’s likely that Microsoft was trying to avoid or evade paying U.S. taxes and is ordering the company to hand over financial documents from more than a decade ago.

INDIAN CHILD WELFARE ACT

NEW ORLEANS — Federal appellate judges closely questioned attorneys for the government and Native American tribes Wednesday over whether a law meant to preserve Native American families and culture unconstitutionally intrudes into state adoption issues. By Kevin McGill. SENT: 480 words.

—WASHINGTON UNEMPLOYMENT: Washington December unemployment rate was 4.3%.

—FATAL CRASH: 2 pedestrians killed in Vancouver crash identified as teens.

—YAKIMA SHOOTING TRIAL-CLOSINGS: Washington state shooting case set for closing arguments.

—PORTLAND STABBING: Suspect arrested in stabbing of Portland firefighter.

—SEATTLE SHOOTING: Man fatally shot in downtown Seattle.

—DISCRIMINATION SETTLEMENT: Washington company settles disability discrimination claim.

—HOOD RIVER WATER ADVISORY: Boil water advisory lifted for Hood River residents.